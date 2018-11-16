The Best Hydrating Foundations and Concealers for Dry Winter Skin
Double-Duty Winter Makeup
Let's be real: Dry winter skin is a real thing, especially when it comes to your complexion. Sure, you could (and should) slather on as much moisturizer as possible. But switching to more hydrating versions of all of your beauty products is ultimately going to be your best bet. And yes, that means makeup, too. Ahead, eight foundations and concealers that go beyond their complexion-perfecting duties, delivering much-needed moisture, too.
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation
Revlon's latest base is so creamy that it goes on more like a moisturizer than a foundation. Also nice: It contains vitamin E to help protect your skin from pollution, and it blocks damaging blue light, too. Not to mention that it comes in a whopping 31 shades, a LOT for a drugstore brand.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer
Hyaluronic acid is a top moisturizing ingredient in skin care, but it also delivers the same benefits in makeup. Here, it's found in the hydrating core of this stick concealer, making for a formula that glides on seamlessly and won't settle or crack.
Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation
Water-based serum meets complexion perfector in this ultra-lightweight formula. A hydrating complex delivers extra moisture, and the radiant, buildable finish is perfect for anyone who prefers a no-makeup makeup look.
AmazingConcealer Hydrate
The original concealer from this brand is a cult classic, beloved by makeup artists and loyal fans alike. This hydrating variant touts vitamin E, sodium hyaluronate, and safflower oil to make it extra creamy, but it still packs the same complete coverage and long-lasting staying power.
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer
This stick keeps skin hydrated for up to six hours—no small feat for a concealer. The sheer coverage works well on its own, though you can also swipe this formula over any other concealer for a quick touch-up and moisturizing boost throughout the day.
Lawless Woke Up Like This Flawless Foundation
Skin-balancing abyssinica and camellia oils coupled with shea butter give this its creamy texture. You can easily build it up to full coverage, yet the finish remains fresh and radiant, never chalky or cakey. Bonus points for the SUPER-clean formula, free of all kinds of potentially harmful chemicals.
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer
Avocados aren't just for topping toast. Avocado oil packs a heavy hit of hydration, helping this full-coverage option bend and move with your skin, instead of setting into fine lines or creasing. The addition of caffeine helps minimize dark circles and fight puffiness, too, making this a top pick for using under your eyes.
100 Percent Pure Fruit Pigmented Full Coverage Water Foundation
With full coverage and a satin finish, this newbie has all kinds of hydrating ingredients, including fruit oils, aloe, and vitamin E, just to name a few. Not only does it deliver moisture, it also plumps skin—always a good thing.