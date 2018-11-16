Beauty Files
Beauty Files

The Best Hydrating Foundations and Concealers for Dry Winter Skin

By Melanie Rud Chadwick
November 16, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
These moisturizing products do double duty.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Double-Duty Winter Makeup

Let's be real: Dry winter skin is a real thing, especially when it comes to your complexion. Sure, you could (and should) slather on as much moisturizer as possible. But switching to more hydrating versions of all of your beauty products is ultimately going to be your best bet. And yes, that means makeup, too. Ahead, eight foundations and concealers that go beyond their complexion-perfecting duties, delivering much-needed moisture, too.

Related: The Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation

Credit: Revlon
buy it, $11

Revlon's latest base is so creamy that it goes on more like a moisturizer than a foundation. Also nice: It contains vitamin E to help protect your skin from pollution, and it blocks damaging blue light, too. Not to mention that it comes in a whopping 31 shades, a LOT for a drugstore brand.

Related: The Makeup Industry Is Now More Skin Shade–Inclusive Than Ever

3 of 9

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer

Credit: Neutrogena
buy it, $13

Hyaluronic acid is a top moisturizing ingredient in skin care, but it also delivers the same benefits in makeup. Here, it's found in the hydrating core of this stick concealer, making for a formula that glides on seamlessly and won't settle or crack.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation

Credit: Stila Cosmetics
buy it, $19

Water-based serum meets complexion perfector in this ultra-lightweight formula. A hydrating complex delivers extra moisture, and the radiant, buildable finish is perfect for anyone who prefers a no-makeup makeup look.

5 of 9

AmazingConcealer Hydrate

buy it, $32

The original concealer from this brand is a cult classic, beloved by makeup artists and loyal fans alike. This hydrating variant touts vitamin E, sodium hyaluronate, and safflower oil to make it extra creamy, but it still packs the same complete coverage and long-lasting staying power.

Related: 5 New Concealers to Replace the Old One You Know You Should Throw Away

6 of 9

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer

Credit: Benefit
buy it, $22

This stick keeps skin hydrated for up to six hours—no small feat for a concealer. The sheer coverage works well on its own, though you can also swipe this formula over any other concealer for a quick touch-up and moisturizing boost throughout the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Lawless Woke Up Like This Flawless Foundation

Credit: Lawless
buy it, $46

Skin-balancing abyssinica and camellia oils coupled with shea butter give this its creamy texture. You can easily build it up to full coverage, yet the finish remains fresh and radiant, never chalky or cakey. Bonus points for the SUPER-clean formula, free of all kinds of potentially harmful chemicals.

8 of 9

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer

buy it, $22

Avocados aren't just for topping toast. Avocado oil packs a heavy hit of hydration, helping this full-coverage option bend and move with your skin, instead of setting into fine lines or creasing. The addition of caffeine helps minimize dark circles and fight puffiness, too, making this a top pick for using under your eyes.

9 of 9

100 Percent Pure Fruit Pigmented Full Coverage Water Foundation

Credit: 100% Pure
buy it, $41

With full coverage and a satin finish, this newbie has all kinds of hydrating ingredients, including fruit oils, aloe, and vitamin E, just to name a few. Not only does it deliver moisture, it also plumps skin—always a good thing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Beauty Files
View Series
Beauty Files
View Series