Best Overall: SmileDirectClub

Perhaps the most popular brand of invisible braces, SmileDirectClub is also one of the best. SmileDirectClub is the best overall brand of clear aligners because of the sheer volume of customers and favorable reviews for the brand, demonstrating that it offers a good product with good outcomes.

SmileDirectClub has treated more than 1 million cases of misaligned teeth and shows no signs of slowing down.

Three Treatment Options

SmileDirectClub offers three ways to go about your treatment, making it one of the most flexible brands in the industry:

Mail-order aligners for a 100% at-home experience

An in-person consultation at a SmileShop followed by at-home treatment

Visiting an in-network dentist

You can also choose from two aligner schedules: Wear them for 22 hours per day or for just 10 hours consecutively at night. One major perk of SmileDirectClub? You receive all of your aligners at once, instead of having to wait for your next set and potentially experiencing shipping delays.

As for financing, SmileDirectClub accepts FSA and HSA accounts and offers payment plans. Your insurance may cover up to half of the total cost, too.

Cost: $1,950 plus $59 for the impression kit

Average treatment time: Four to six months

Impression method: Putty kit at home or 3-D image at an in-person SmileShop location

Treatment method: Mail order or through a licensed dentist

Nighttime-only option: Yes

In-person option: Yes

Pros: High volume of successful treatment reviews; fun extra perks like teeth whitening

Cons: Some past complaints about treatment outcome; retainers are an additional cost

Get started at SmileDirectClub.com.