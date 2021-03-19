8 Lip Masks That'll Make You Kick Your Lip Balm to the Curb

From cold wind or hot sun to dry indoor heat and air conditioning, it's almost impossible to keep your pout from flaking and chapping, no matter the season. And if you've tried just about every product on earth to hydrate and heal your dry lips, you're not alone.
If a simple balm is just not doing it for you, it's time to direct your attention to lip masks. "They're meant to give your lips that extra boost of hydration to combat chapped and cracked lips, resulting in plump, hydrated lips," says Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist at Mariwalla Dermatology. Just like under-eye masks, these lip lifesavers can come in a variety of forms, including sheet, gel, and cream, she notes.
Some are labeled as sleeping masks, which are ideal for applying before bed or during your nighttime skin-care routine, while the cream and gel formulas can also be used anytime. Depending on the lip mask, some are intended to be applied for up to 10 minutes, while others are meant to be worn overnight to allow the good-for-your-lips ingredients to seep into your pout. (Related: How to Get Rid of Flaky, Chapped Winter Lips)
Not only is Dr. Mariwalla a fan, but lip masks also get the stamp of approval from celebrities, such as Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba, who have used them for prepping for red carpet events and as a self-care practice in the comfort of their own homes.
What makes lip masks different from sticks and balms? Lip balms don't work by adding moisture, but instead seal your kisser to protect it from losing its own moisture, New York-based dermatologist Jessica Krant, M.D., previously told Shape. So think of lip balms as a layer that locks in whatever is underneath it. Lip masks, on the other hand, are formulated to provide hydration for longer periods of time, points out Dr. Mariwalla. To be more effective, use your lip balm over a lip mask cream, she adds.
When shopping for lip masks, Dr. Mariwalla recommends looking for products that contain hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture to the skin. Glycerin is another ingredient to keep an eye out for, since it's a moisture magnet, helping to reinforce the skin barrier and keep it healthy and hydrated. Dr. Mariwalla cautions that if you mask often, it could cause your lips to stop producing their own oils, which would have the opposite effect of what you want and result in dryness. That said, use lip masks once per day, at most. (Related: Why You Should Be Using Lip Oil Instead of Lip Balm)
Ready to kiss your dry, chapped pout goodbye? Keep scrolling for the best lip masks, according to Dr. Mariwalla and customer reviews.
This leave-on, overnight mask is one of Dr. Mariwalla's favorites. It boasts hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, antioxidants, and a blend of berry extracts that smell utterly divine. It works by forming a protective film over lips to lock in moisture, addressing dryness and also fine lines. Plus, it's earned nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, so it must be good.
One reviewer wrote: "HOLY GRAIL!! I don't know what happened but my lips were so dry, and not in the splitting, peeling way. Just dry and burning. A week of applying this at night and during the day and my lips finally feel like normal again! Would highly recommend and buy again!!!!"
Buy It: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20, amazon.com
Another ultra-hydrating leave-on mask, this one from Ilia contains hyaluronic acid, papaya enzymes, and sea succulent extract to improve hydration up to 6,000 percent, while also gently buffing away dead skin. Lips are left feeling soft, supple, and moisturized. (Related: 8 Signs You're Actually Addicted to Lip Balm)
"This lip mask is THE BEST hydrating lip treatment I've ever used, period," raved a buyer. "I know a lot of people say they use it at night and I use it during the day AND at nighttime. It's silky, creamy and simply luscious. It's not at all sticky, which I love. My lips look and feel so much better."
Buy It: Ilia Lip Wrap Clean Hydrating Lip Mask, $26, sephora.com
Mariwalla loves this non-sticky, jelly mask, because it contains squalane — a top-notch emollient ingredient that's excellent for sealing in moisture and repairing the skin barrier — as well as as Japanese camellia oil, which boasts vitamins A, B, D, and E to moisturize and nourish lips. (P.S. Tatcha is one of many incredible Asian-owned beauty brands you should support.)
"Bought this on a whim and I must say it surprised me! After one use, my lips are fuller, smoother, plumper, and less wrinkled. I have extremely extremely dry lips and this worked wonders last night! All day in the mountains and lips are still moisturized. Wow!" said a shopper.
Buy It: Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask, $28, amazon.com
If you're wanting a sheet mask for your lips that resembles the ones celebrities reach for (and is totally Instagram-worthy, check out this option from Soon Skincare. It contains strawberry juice, collagen, aloe vera, and allantoin to firm, plump, combat signs of aging, lighten dark spots, fight collagen breakdown, and protect against UV damage. Simply apply one for 10-15 minutes, discard, and pat the remaining serum into your lips.
"Absolutely love these!" shared a customer. "I went on a hike and had the driest lips ever after and I threw these on while I was watching Netflix and ended up with hydrated lips for days."
Buy It: Soon Skincare Strawberry Lip Mask, $38, amazon.com
This mask is packed full of hyaluronic acid and coconut water, ensuring that your lips are moisturized and plumped for up to six hours. Also nice: The formula helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with a baby soft, youthful pout. (Related: The 11 Best Anti-Aging Serums, According to Dermatologists)
One fan wrote: "I was so surprised when I tried this lip mask! My lips were so thirsty, this mask felt like such a refreshing dose of moisture! The cracks in my lips instantly seemed to be cured and my lips actually felt SOFT. It's been about a week and my lips still feel 100x better than they did before I did this mask!! I'm stocking uppp!!"
Buy It: Soap & Glory Pout About It Hydrogel Lip Mask, $5, ulta.com
Level up your Burt's Bees lip balm with the brand's lip masks. Made with natural ingredients such as sunflower seed and almond oils, these sheet masks will moisturize, hydrate, and define lips. And it doesn't hurt that they've received over 3,700 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.
"I use this at night and I use the O'Keeffe's lip repair balm during the day. Results have been amazing. My lips would peel every single day no matter what I did to try to keep them from drying out. I saw immediate results with this night treatment the very next morning. My constantly peeling lips have not peeled at all in a week now. This has been a lifelong problem for me so I consider these results nothing short of amazing," reported a shopper.
Buy It: Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Mask, $15 for 6-count, amazon.com
In addition to looking cute on your nightstand in its bright purple container, this mask will leave your lips hydrated, plump, soft, and smoothed. It's infused with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants (via a blend of berries), and also contains topical melatonin, which is intended to calm skin and lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
"I love this stuff," said a customer. "I live in the north east and it's cold and dry in the winter. My lips get so dry. I've tried many things to help but this one, by far, has helped the most. I wake up and can still feel the moisture on my lips. It has staying power! My lips are saved."
Buy It: Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask, $29, amazon.com
This mask aims to strengthen your lips' moisture barrier so that you can hold onto your new moisturized pout for the long game. It wraps lips in a layer of hyaluronic acid and omega-rich fatty acids to soothe dryness, improve suppleness, and make sure your lips are left feeling healthier overall.
One reviewer wrote: "For the first time in awhile, I am actually waking up with non-crusty/non-flaky lips — it actually works. Not to mention, it smells and tastes like delicious watermelon, so it is a true joy to have on."
Buy It: StriVectin Hyaluronic Omega Moisture Lip Mask, $28, ulta.com