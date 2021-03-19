8 Lip Masks That'll Make You Kick Your Lip Balm to the Curb

When shopping for lip masks, Dr. Mariwalla recommends looking for products that contain hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture to the skin. Glycerin is another ingredient to keep an eye out for, since it's a moisture magnet, helping to reinforce the skin barrier and keep it healthy and hydrated. Dr. Mariwalla cautions that if you mask often, it could cause your lips to stop producing their own oils, which would have the opposite effect of what you want and result in dryness. That said, use lip masks once per day, at most. (Related: Why You Should Be Using Lip Oil Instead of Lip Balm)