The Best Moisturizing Body Washes Your Shower Routine Needs

If dry winter skin has got you down, it's time to think beyond body lotion and focus on adding back moisture whenever the opportunity presents itself. One of these opportunities? Your daily shower.

Showering in and of itself can be potentially problematic. The hot water strips the natural oils from your skin barrier, explains Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. (Not to mention that the dry heat indoors and cold air outdoors are doing the same thing, too.) You can counteract this a few different ways: One, keep showers short, under 10 minutes. Two: Keep the water temperature lukewarm. If your bathroom mirror steams up while you shower, it's a sign that the water is too hot, says Dr. Gohara. And three: Swap out your standard sudser for a moisturizing body wash. Look for formulas with hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, and that are pH-balanced and sulfate-free, advises Gohara. Ahead, 10 body washes worth adding to your shower, stat.