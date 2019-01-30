The Best Moisturizing Body Washes Your Shower Routine Needs
Choosing the right cleanser can help you defeat winter dryness—from head to toe—once and for all.
Why Your Moisturizing Routine Starts In the Shower
If dry winter skin has got you down, it's time to think beyond body lotion and focus on adding back moisture whenever the opportunity presents itself. One of these opportunities? Your daily shower.
Showering in and of itself can be potentially problematic. The hot water strips the natural oils from your skin barrier, explains Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. (Not to mention that the dry heat indoors and cold air outdoors are doing the same thing, too.) You can counteract this a few different ways: One, keep showers short, under 10 minutes. Two: Keep the water temperature lukewarm. If your bathroom mirror steams up while you shower, it's a sign that the water is too hot, says Dr. Gohara. And three: Swap out your standard sudser for a moisturizing body wash. Look for formulas with hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, and that are pH-balanced and sulfate-free, advises Gohara. Ahead, 10 body washes worth adding to your shower, stat.
Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash
Dermatologists love this extra-gentle formula, free of harsh and skin-stripping sulfates. It touts a technology that delivers nutrients into your skin, while also helping to maintain your skin's natural moisture barrier to keep hydration locked in. The creamy lather and mild, clean scent are just added benefits.
Dial Clean + Gentle Waterlily Body Wash
Dial Clean + Gentle Waterlily Body Wash is a soothing and gentle way to wash away the day. Just as you try to only put the best and most natural ingredients in your body, you should invest in skincare that is free from unwanted ingredients like dyes, parabens, phthalates, and silicones.
CeraVe Eczema Body Wash
Whether or not you're prone to eczema, this soothing formula is choice for extra-dry, itchy skin. Credit a combination of hyaluronic acid to attract moisture, three different ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier (and lock in that moisture), plus omega oils to quell itch. It's also soap-, paraben-, and fragrance-free, all good things to avoid if you're ultra-sensitive.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser
It may be the body lotion from this line that gets all the love, but this body wash is an unsung hero. Made with grapeseed and castor oils, it does, in fact, start out as an oil (and delivers all the hydration that comes with it), but transforms into a light foam that rinses cleanly, without any greasy residue. The vanilla-almond scent is comforting, without being cloying.
Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash
Thanks to a unique lock-in-moisture technology, this packs hydration 10 layers deep, leaving your skin feeling velvety soft and smooth after each wash. Bonus: You only need a little bit to create a luxurious lather, so one bottle lasts forever.
The Body Shop Coconut Cream Body Wash
Coconut oil is a top-notch (natural) hydrating ingredient, thanks to its unique blend of different fatty acids, not to mention that it's also antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. This soap-free, creamy cleanser goes above and beyond, using community fair trade, organic, virgin coconut oil. Plus, it smells like a tropical vacation in a bottle, which is always nice in the dead of winter.
Dial Silk Moisture Body Wash in Silk & Magnolia
A silk serum in this new formula delivers long-lasting—yet lightweight—hydration. (Silk proteins are also rich in amino acids to help support skin cell function.) We're partial to the fresh and floral scent of this variant, but there three other scents available, all with the same moisturizing properties.
Method Body Wash Simply Nourish
Did you know that the brand beloved for its natural household cleaners and hand wash also makes body wash? For hydration purposes, this particular formula is choice, thanks to a combo of coconut, rice milk, and shea butter. It's free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes, plus the bottle is made with 65 percent recycled plastic, so you can feel like you're doing good for your skin and the environment.
Nécessaire The Body Wash
A gel-oil hybrid, this contains a trio of oils—marula, cacay, and meadowfoam—for a hefty dose of hydration, plus gentle, plant-based cleansers. There's also an option no matter your fragrance preference; there are eucalyptus and sandalwood scents (both of which are totally unisex, we should add), and a fragrance-free version. And can we talk about how chic this packaging is?
Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash
When your skin is super dry, exfoliation is just as necessary as hydration. This two-in-one cleanser makes it easy to score both, gently buffing away dead skin with crushed walnut shell powder in a soap-free formula that won't strip or dry out skin. Bonus: It also contains natural light diffusers to make your skin look brighter and more even—the perfect fix for scaly winter legs.
L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil with Almond Oil
The namesake oil in this body wash is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which pack a powerful punch of moisture perfect for extremely dry skin. Still, because this transforms into more of a milky texture when mixed with water, it rinses cleanly and won't leave you feeling greasy. Top tip: It also makes a great substitute for shaving cream (especially since many of the aerosol formulas contain skin-drying alcohol).
