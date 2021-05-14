No matter whether you're trying to treat your fingernails or toenails, this Amazon fan-favorite nail fungus treatment will do the trick. Shoppers repeatedly rave about how it's out-performed many similar products they've tried and how easy it is to use. To that point, it touts a super convenient and mess-free brush-on applicator, and the liquid formula dries very quickly. The brand promises you'll see results in 2-4 weeks, and recommends applying the treatment 2-3 times per day to help eliminate discoloration and strengthen nails.

One reviewer wrote: "This is the only product that has worked on a nail fungus I've struggled with since high school. After decades of covering it with acrylic toenails, I decided to attack this at its roots. The pen-style allows easy application of the product. It also absorbs quickly into to the nail."