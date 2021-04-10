The Best Nail Strengtheners for Brittle, Weak Nails, According to Experts

Trying to grow your nails can feel impossible. Just when they start to reach your goal length, the inevitable happens: one of them breaks. Weak nails may grow just fine, but if they peel and crack in the process, it's pretty difficult to ever get over that length plateau. In these cases, a nail strengthening polish can be a savior. No one knows healthy nail care better than licensed nail technicians, nail artists, and even podiatrists, so we asked them to pick their favorite nail strengtheners to combat filmsy, peeling, or brittle nails.