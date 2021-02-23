The Best Natural Hair Products, According to Stylists and Customer Reviews

Conditioner is non-negotiable when it comes to the best natural hair products. If I travel with one hair-care product, it's a jumbo-sized bottle of conditioner. I can use it to refresh my hair if I need to detangle and start over without a bottle of shampoo and it doubles as a leave-in styling product when I'm in a pinch. And when you're looking for a formula that really packs a punch, this 3-minute miracle worker is a must. The texture is thick and super creamy, which gives you great slip when using it as a detangling aid. And it really softens, defines, and nourishes the hair in just minutes. Simply apply it in the shower, continue the rest of your routine and rinse. There's a reason there are more than 500 five-star ratings of this beloved natural hair product.