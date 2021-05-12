The Best Nipple Cream to Soothe Sore, Sensitive Skin

If you've ever Googled nipple cream, you've likely seen this purple tube pop up — and for good reason. Featuring pure lanolin (an emollient that helps provide a barrier for your skin and locks in moisture), this 100 percent natural nipple cream is free of parabens or preservatives. The only hiccup with this product is its ultra-thick consistency and potential for leaving a grease-like stain on clothes. And while it's rich and soothing, it does require a little elbow grease to rub in.

"It gives immediate relief and lasts forever," says one reviewer. "The best part is that you don't need to use a lot at all. My nipples are so sore but as soon as I put this on it somehow goes away."