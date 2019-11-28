Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shoppers, get your wallets ready: The biggest sale event of the year is here! Black Friday officially kicked off today, bringing with it discounts on everything from workout equipment at Walmart to must-have activewear from Lululemon. And naturally, another one of our go-to stores, Nordstrom, is joining in on the fun.

The department store is a one-stop shop for all things fashion and beauty, and the crazy- ridiculously good deals offered in its Black Friday sale are proof. Launched earlier this week, Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals include savings of up to 50 percent on clothes, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty, and more. (Not sure where to start? Shape editors shared their 2020 holiday wish list.)

Overall, Nordstrom’s sale selection has more than 2,400 items, including Sweaty Betty’s celeb-loved leggings, Nike sneakers, Kiehl’s skin care, and T3 hair tools. With so many markdowns available, there’s truly something for everyone — whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or want to treat yourself to something special. The only downside? Too many deals can obscure the products you actually want.

Instead of trying to uncover them for yourself, scroll down to check out a curated list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available at Nordstrom through December 1. You’ll not only find the biggest discounts on the site, but your speedy approach could also help you avoid sellouts. And with prices this good, there are bound to be many.

