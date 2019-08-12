Sunscreen powders solve, like, four problems at once: They shield skin from harmful rays, sop up any oil in the process, are easy to dust on when you don't want to get your hands greasy, and act as the perfect tool for reapplying sunscreen with makeup on. So on sunny days when you feel like a grease pit or don't want to ruin your makeup look, they can be a real lifesaver.

They might sound a little too good to be true, and, in part, they are. When you apply a sunblock powder, you probably won't be getting the level of SPF that's marked on the bottle. "Powders are tested for their protective properties, but sunscreen SPF testing assumes 2mg of product per cm² of skin," says Sandy Skotnicki, M.D., dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap. This is a bit misleading, since it's more than what you would typically dust on, she adds.

With that in mind, Dr. Skotnicki doesn't recommend using powder sunscreens as a standalone. However, she does approve of using them as a second layer (over one of these best face sunscreens, for example) or for reapplication — especially if you're wondering how to reapply sunscreen with makeup on. If you like the thought of getting an added layer of protection while cutting back on oil, here are the best powder sunscreen options available. (FYI, another great option for reapplying sunscreen with makeup on is this clear SPF face spray.)