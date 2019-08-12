The Best Powder Sunscreens for Easy Reapplication
Protect your skin and cut back on shine with these powder sunblocks perfect for reapplying SPF.
Why You Should Use Powder Sunscreens
Sunscreen powders solve, like, four problems at once: They shield skin from harmful rays, sop up any oil in the process, are easy to dust on when you don't want to get your hands greasy, and act as the perfect tool for reapplying sunscreen with makeup on. So on sunny days when you feel like a grease pit or don't want to ruin your makeup look, they can be a real lifesaver.
They might sound a little too good to be true, and, in part, they are. When you apply a sunblock powder, you probably won't be getting the level of SPF that's marked on the bottle. "Powders are tested for their protective properties, but sunscreen SPF testing assumes 2mg of product per cm² of skin," says Sandy Skotnicki, M.D., dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap. This is a bit misleading, since it's more than what you would typically dust on, she adds.
With that in mind, Dr. Skotnicki doesn't recommend using powder sunscreens as a standalone. However, she does approve of using them as a second layer (over one of these best face sunscreens, for example) or for reapplication — especially if you're wondering how to reapply sunscreen with makeup on. If you like the thought of getting an added layer of protection while cutting back on oil, here are the best powder sunscreen options available. (FYI, another great option for reapplying sunscreen with makeup on is this clear SPF face spray.)
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30
Dr. Skotnicki likes Colorescience's powder sunscreens (the brand was early to the powder sunscreen game), which come in several shades. Another perk: "They do not have any unnecessary ingredients or allergens in their formulations," she says. In addition to UVA and UVB protection, the brand's popular Sunforgettable mineral sunscreen is formulated to protect skin from pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation.
Supergoop! (Re)setting Mineral Powder SPF 35
After applying your makeup, you can lock it down with this 2-in-1 sunscreen setting powder. It comes in tinted and translucent options, and the tube is refillable, so you won't have to buy a new brush when you run out of powder.
Tarte SEA Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 30
A lot of sunscreens straight-up reek, but this mineral-based sunscreen powder from Tarte gives off a subtle vanilla scent. A button on the bottom of the tube makes it easier to control how much product you're dispensing.
Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30
In addition to zinc oxide for sun protection, this mineral sunscreen powder for your face has vitamins A, C, and E, and ceramides, which help to prevent moisture loss.
Ilia Radiant Translucent Powder Sunscreen SPF 20
If you prefer pressed powders over loose face powders with sunscreen, try this powder from clean beauty brand Ilia, which comes in two different shades. You can apply it with your favorite makeup brush rather than the crappier brushes that some powder sunscreens often come with.
Mineral Fusion Mineral SPF 30 Brush-On Sun Defense
A popular pick with Amazon customers, this sunblock powder for your face is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. It contains vitamin E, white tea, and pomegranate extract, three sources of antioxidants.
Supergoop! Poof Mineral Part Powder SPF 35
In a perfect world, we'd all be slathering sunscreen onto our hair parts daily since they're exposed to the sun. But if you avoid SPF near your hair for fear of greasy roots, you can use a powder instead. This one is designed specifically for your scalp and acts like a dry shampoo.
Brush On Block Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 30
Brush On Block's original translucent powder sunscreen is another easy-to-apply option, and is especially safe for sensitive skin. It's also reef-friendly, vegan friendly, and free of parabens and gluten. If you're wondering how to reapply sunscreen with makeup on or while you're barefaced, this colorless option it ideal for either. You can re-load your applicator with their sunscreen powder refills to reduce your packaging waste, too. (P.S. They also have an SPF lip oil that looks amazing while protecting your lips.)