If you're looking for a way to maintain your blonde tone at home between color appointments or simply loathe when your tresses start to get that yellow hue or orangey tint, you're not alone. Luckily, your dye job doesn't require an expensive product from your hair salon—rather, you can just enlist the help of an affordable purple shampoo to stop brass in its tracks.

Now, those with natural or color-treated blonde, silver, or gray hair are probably already familiar with the magic that is purple shampoo, but if you've recently gone platinum or are newly growing out your gray, let's just put it this way: This stuff is a total savior and needs to be in your shower caddy. Not only does purple shampoo cleanse hair, but it can also extend the life of your professional color job or restore your natural hair to its intended glory. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)

What Is Purple Shampoo?

Purple shampoo isn't like any ol' shampoo—rather, it's a two-part product. Not only does it function as a cleanser to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil from your locks, but it also simultaneously helps brighten and cool silver or blonde hair. Yep, purple shampoo can actually tone down yellow, orange, and brassy hues, which can occur in color-treated hair, says Kimberly Cannon, a colorist at Sally Hershberger in New York City.

How exactly does it do this? Purple shampoo contains a purple or violet pigment, which, when used on top of warmer pigments, neutralizes or balances them out. Some sulfate-packed purple shampoos strip the hair of its natural oils in order to let the pigment better penetrate the follicle, which can be harmful to your strands. So when you're picking a purple shampoo, the most important thing is to opt for a sulfate-free purple shampoo (read: made without sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate) to avoid damage. (Related: The Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo, According to Experts)

How to Use Purple Shampoo

Those with color-treated hair tend to reach for purple shampoo a few weeks after their last dye job when unwanted yellow and orange tones start to show—but it's not to replace your everyday shampoo. Purple shampoos can be a bit harsher on hair (due to drying components), so Cannon suggests substituting in purple shampoo for every third or fourth wash. "Just be aware overuse can cause buildup and lead to flat or overly full hair," she points out.

To properly use purple shampoo, coat your hair from root to end, and let it sit. "I recommend keeping the shampoo on for 3-5 minutes, but if you feel you need more impact, you can add a minute or two," says Cannon. After it's all rinsed out, always follow up with a moisturizing mask or deep conditioning treatment to hydrate, strengthen, and repair hair. (Related: Try These DIY Hair Masks to Treat Dry, Brittle Strands)

The Best Purple Shampoos

Ahead, the best purple shampoos to tackle brass and take your blonde, silver, or gray hair from dull to bombshell in just one wash. (Also consider a hair gloss if you're looking for a more aggressive way to refresh your hair color.)

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

One of the most in-demand purple shampoos, this one not only has tone-correcting pigments to neutralize yellow tones, but the formula also features a multi-spectrum defense complex to protect color against fading and a bio-advanced peptide complex to repair strands, fight frizz, and add shine.

"Works great! No matter what shade of blonde I dye my hair it always ends up going back to having golden tones which I don't want," writes One reviewer. "This shampoo helps keep the golden brassy color away."

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo

Probably what comes to mind when you think of the OG purple shampoo, this Clairol product is one of Cannon's absolute favorites due to it having "the prettiest purple pigment." It's also made with salicylic acid, which will keep your scalp squeaky clean and clear up any acne up top, as well as moisturizing vegetable proteins so you don't have to worry about it being overly drying, despite the cheap price point. (Related: The Healthy Scalp Tips You Need for the Best Hair of Your Life)

"I've used this for years to maintain my blonde. I use it 1-2 times a week and it takes out the brass. I've even been asked if I had gotten my hair done after using it. It does a great job refreshing the tone," shared a buyer.

R+Co Sunset Blvd Daily Blonde Shampoo

While purple shampoos can be a bit drying on your tresses, this one contains natural, gentler ingredients, including aloe leaf extract, sunflower seed, and vegetable proteins, which help to nourish hair. Don't worry, it still contains a bright violet pigment that will nix brass.

"I love this purple shampoo as it takes the brassiness away without making my hair feel like straw. It leaves it shiny and soft, without weighing it down as well. Winner!" raved a customer.

Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo

This sulfate-free purple shampoo guarantees bright, cool-toned results for blondes and those with silver or graying hair—whether natural or color-treated. The violet pigment zaps brass, while the formula (which is packed with protein, amino acids, minerals, and vitamin A, D, E, and B) will make your hair feel incredibly soft and healthy. (Related: The Best Post-Workout Dry Shampoo for Super Sweaty Hair)

"I absolutely love this product," said a shopper. "It is inky purple and so rich, you leave it on depending on how silver-ish you want to go. It doesn’t dry out blonde hair and lasts a long time (I used once a week). Love it."

Wella Invigo Blonde Recharge Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo

Dimitri Giannetos, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Meghan Trainor and Camila Cabello, revealed that this is his go-to purple shampoo—and not just because the bottle looks super pretty on your shower shelf. It instantly cools copper tones for vibrant natural or highlighted blondes, and tons of reviews commented on how it leaves strands so much softer post-wash.

"I have tried many purple shampoos and this is my favorite and I'll never try another. Not only does it smell great, it leaves my hair soft and revived my blonde like I just left the salon!!" wrote One reviewer.

Nexxus Blonde Assure Shampoo

If you're on the hunt for an affordable purple shampoo that'll brighten your blonde without wrecking your hair, look no further than this drugstore pick. Despite it being half the price of other options out there, it was developed by color specialists from the Nexxus Salon in New York to gently cleanse hair and correct brassy tones. Pair it with the brand's purple conditioner, which is enriched with strengthening keratin proteins.

"I have blonde growing out to gray. It really takes out the yellow and leaves it a beautiful color. Also it doesn't overly dry. I do leave it in for like 5 minutes in the shower and this is my only shampoo. I shampoo only a couple times per week," shared a buyer.

Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo

Infused with jojoba and algae extracts—both of which condition hair so that it feels soft and healthy—this violet-tinted shampoo brings out your blonde and brightens white and silver hair without drying it out. (Related: 5 Ways to Save Fried, Over-Processed Hair)

"I have tried almost all of the silver shampoos and Paul Mitchell is by far the best!" raved a customer. "I have course, thick hair and the shampoo does not dry out my hair. I just purchased the conditioner and it works just as good!"

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo

It might be a splurge, but Cannon is a fan of this product from Oribe, because it's *so* moisturizing, thanks to the inclusion of coconut- and corn-derived cleansers (translation: they're much gentler and less drying than other cleansing agents). The formula also includes hydrating purple orchid and flax extract, which help conserve the hair follicle's melanin (its natural pigment).

"I’ve tried other violet/purple shampoos in an attempt to protect my blonde highlights, but nothing compares to this. I only use it once a week but my hair is the same colour now that it was 4 months ago when I had my balance done. Expensive but lasts ages if not used every day," said a shopper.

Pravana The Perfect Blonde Shampoo

Designed for natural and highlighted blonde or silver hair, this purple shampoo neutralizes brass and copper to leave hair brighter in just one wash. It's packed with keratin, wheat, and silk amino acids to gently cleanse, purify, strengthen, and add shine to your locks. (Related: The Best Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Buildup from Your Hair and Scalp)