If you want your scalp to live its best life, scrubs are the answer. As with your face and the rest of your body, regular scalp exfoliation is key for breaking up the gunk that can accumulate at the surface of your skin. "Scalp scrubs remove dead skin, excess oils, and product buildup," says Nunzio Saviano, New York-based hairstylist and creator of Oxilogica hair and scalp treatment.

Even if you're overdoing the dry shampoo, you still stand to benefit. "Applying a scalp scrub using massaging techniques also helps to relieve scalp tension which further supports follicle health," says Kerry Yates, trichologist and founder of Colour Collective.

With the exception of people with skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema, everyone can benefit from an occasional scrub, but they're especially helpful for people who experience dandruff, dryness or excess oil, says Saviano. He loves what they do for people who have fine hair. "If you have fine hair and you see that it's getting limp, once you remove all that excess oil you're going to regain so much body," he says. "It's really amazing what it does."

If you're overwhelmed by options, Yates recommends looking for a scalp scrub that uses micro, round-edged abrasives to avoid anything too harsh. (Watch out for coconut husks or apricot pits on the ingredient label as the exfoliants which tend to have harder edges.) She also prefers scrubs that have a shampooing element. "The action of the foam will add a buffer for your desired exfoliating material and will make the whole experience feel like a proper hair treatment," she says. With all that in mind, here are some of the best scalp scrub options.