If you're looking for tips to reduce the appearance or texture of scars, over-the-counter options such as scar creams, silicone scar gels, and gel sheets, can help make your marks flatter and less visible. But first, you need to give the area time to heal. How much time, exactly? That depends on the size, location, and type of injury as well as the individual (among many other factors). For example, it might take longer for the skin to grow over a wound (thereby forming a scar) caused by surgery than it would for more surface-level injury from acne. Once the scar has formed and there are no "open wounds" (i.e. any stitches have been removed, new skin has formed, etc.), then you can start to consider treatment options, says Sandy Skotnicki, M.D., a dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap. Silicone sheets, for example, help as the scar is healing to prevent thickness and redness, she says.