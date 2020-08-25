The Best Sea Salt Sprays for Gorgeous, Zero-Fs-Given Beachy Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every celebrity from Beyoncé to Blake Lively has at one point or another rocked beachy waves. It's a style that looks good on practically everyone — whether you have a cropped bob, shoulder-length tresses, or waist-long locks — and you don't need a glam squad to achieve the look.

If your #hairgoals are to basically emulate the effortless waves you tend to get after a day at the shore (or the sexy, undone signature curls of your favorite A-lister), you don't need to subject your hair to the heat of a blow dryer or even know how to use a curling iron. Meet sea salt spray (the ocean bottled up!), which helps give you gorgeous body and texture without damage from hot tools. (Related: The Best Texture Sprays That Won't Leave Hair Sticky or Crunchy)

While sea salt can typically leave hair a little parched, look for spray formulas that contain hydrating and moisturizing ingredients to counteract the dryness, such as sea kelp and algae. Sea kelp is packed with iron, calcium, and vitamins A, B1, B2, C, D, and E to nourish the hair follicles, improve circulation, and protect your hair from environmental damage. Algae (or seaweed) is rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, and niacin, and is a powerful anti-ager that hydrates, helps reverse existing hair loss, and treats hair thinning.

Spritz it on baby-fine strands, voluminous manes, and even frizzy tresses that need a little taming — it's the one product your beauty arsenal is missing. Plus, if you're wanting to give your locks a little style boost during quarantine (who's using hot tools these days, anyway), sea salt spray should be your go-to once you're out of the shower (although, you can also mist it on dry strands). Just spray it on hair, scrunch, and voilà — beachy waves, check. ( Also, check out this step-by-step guide to air drying your hair.)

Ahead, the best sea salt sprays to get no F's given beachy hair.

Beauty by Earth Store Sea Salt and Texturizing Spray

Infused with organic aloe, green tea, algae, and raspberry fruit, this sea salt spray conditions and strengthens hair, adds fullness, and gives you beachy waves with a lightweight hold. It's also Amazon's Choice for "natural hair spray," meaning it's safe for bleach blonde and color-treated hair.

One reviewer wrote: "Where has this product been my whole life? This stuff is amazing! My hair is very fine and thin (thanks to chemo a few years ago), but I can spray this on and either scrunch and dry it with a hairdryer or go to bed with my hair damp and in a scrunchie and voila!!! This does not make your hair feel dried out like other texturizing sea salt products. It’s soft and bouncy! Smells like the beach too!"

OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray

Get tousled, sexy waves with this texturizing sea salt mist, which also works to boost body and add a healthy shine to strands. It's made with sea salt, sea kelp, and nourishing argan oil for soft, crunch-free curls. (Related: How to Find the Best Hair Oil for Your Hair Type)

"Most important thing to know? Doesn't leave your hair sticky or dried out and crinkly feeling. I feel like it works just as good as the $25 bottle of sea salt spray of the higher-end competitors. Smells great......like being at the beach without actually being at the beach and gets the job done. Have beautiful waves in my hair all summer long!" raved a customer.

L'ange Hair Salt + Séa Texturizing Spray

This spray adds volume and texture to give you mermaid-esque waves, thanks to sea salt and kelp extract. It also contains UV absorbers to protect your strands and scalp from the sun and to keep color from fading. While you can use it on wet or dry hair, reviewers recommend spritzing it on damp hair so that strands don't feel weighed down.

"Smells great. Adds great texture to my hair. Best when used on wet hair before blow-drying. Sometimes I’ll add a few sprays to my dry hair and fluff. But too much will weigh down hair," shared a shopper.

John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray

Made with natural sea salt and moisturizing Moroccan oil, this drugstore styling spray gives windswept hair without drying strands out. You can easily use it on shorter 'dos, collarbone crops, and long locks to get that back-from-the-beach look without leaving home. Just spritz it on hair, comb your fingers through, and let it work its magic. Reviewers also love that it smells like coconut!

"Holly balls, I love this stuff!" raved a buyer. "I am growing out a pixie cut (the HORROR) and I needed something for a little bit of texture. I don't have a lot of hair (thank you, childbirth), and what I do have is pretty thin. So this stuff really had to perform. And it did. I have texture, a bit of wave...perfect..." (Yes, postpartum hair loss is a real—and common—thing.)

Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion

A salt spray-oil hybrid, this product creates a beautiful texture and soft waves on both straight and already-wavy hair types. And if you're feeling turned off by the word "oil," this spray moisturizes and nourishes strands rather than making them look and feel greasy. It also features UV inhibitors to protect locks from the drying effects of the sun, and reviewers swear that it's worth the hefty price tag.

One reviewer said: "This is my favorite product that I have ever found for my wavy, frizzy hair. It gives the perfect tousled beach waves texture with shine and keeps my hair soft to the touch, the perfect combination. I will never use anything else!"

Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray

Known for its sunscreen collection, Sun Bum also makes a pretty killer sea salt spray that gives you extra body, waves, and texture, while protecting your tresses from UV damage, humidity, and frizz. It's enriched with Hawaiian black lava sea salt, kelp, and seaweed to also hydrate, strengthen, and add shine to your locks with a matte (non-oily) finish.

"I’ve used a lot of sea salt sprays and this is by far my favorite!! My hair is pretty straight but when I spray this product on my hair after a shower it drys with wave/texture! It makes it look fixed without having to do much," wrote a customer.

Herbivore Sea Mist

From high-end brand Herbivore (found on the shelves of Sephora, Anthropologie, Dermstore, etc), this mist spray is formulated with the same salinity as the Pacific Ocean (cool, right?), so you hair will ~literally~ look as though you just took a plunge in the sea after use. It contains aloe vera, which counteracts the drying sea salt to keep your waves bouncy, soft, and moisturized. (The brand also makes incredibly cool blue tansy face products that you need to try.)

"The smells fantastically lavender, pure and clean. It does not leave hair crunchy, but it does help it hold a beachy wave. I have received many compliments on my hair since using Sea Mist, and people ask if my hair is naturally wavy (which it is NOT)," a shopper commented.

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Sea Salt Spray

Another solid drugstore pick, this spray gives you beach-inspired waves at an affordable price point. It contains sea salt, sea kelp, and aloe extract for a soft, piece-y finish that won't feel sticky or crunchy. On top of that, reviewers love the banana scent! (This pick is super budget-friendly, but if you're stressed about spending, you can also try making your own DIY sea salt hair spray.)

"My hair is really straight!! It looks like I ironed it when I don't do anything to it. So when I curl my hair, it NEVER holds!! So then I bought this thinking it would help and OMG I am never going back. Not only did the curl last all day, [but] it was [also] still curled enough to work it the next day!!" raved a buyer.

Davines Sea Salt Spray

While it might be pricey, shoppers say this sea salt spray is worth every penny. It gives tousled, beachy waves with a matte finish, and doesn't leave strands feeling sticky or weighed down, thanks to the fine mist design (according to one customer).

One reviewer shared: "This is the only product that will make my stick-straight fine/thin hair have any kind of volume, and I know all the tricks. Couple sprays of this on my roots on damp hair, massage in with fingertips and pull lightly through about half the hair, then blow-dry the opposite direction of how your hair falls. I'm as low-maintenance when getting ready in the morning as they get and this is a life-saver. Totally worth the price in my opinion."

Kick Sea Salt Spray

With an impressive 4.5 rating on Amazon, this spray enhances texture, creates beachy waves, shields hair from UV damage, and prevents color from fading in the sun. The formula is powered with antioxidants, sea salt, kelp extract, magnesium, and amino acids to fortify, moisturize, and protect hair from environmental hazards.

"I am originally from a beach area and have moved to the desert, so having the salty spray in my hair feels natural and good," noted a customer. "It adds a lot of volume. I've noticed though to be careful not to spray my ends as it dries them out and makes them frizzy. I use a leave-in conditioner for the ends of my hair and then use the Kick spray for the rest of my hair." (Try one of these best-selling leave-in conditioners, for example.)

R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray

It might be a splurge, but customers are obsessed with the just-back-from-the-shore results they get from this sea salt spray. It's infused with cranesbill (aka geranium), yarrow plant extract, balm mint, sage, and vitamin C, which work together to volumize, strengthen, protect the hair from free radical damage (and UV rays), and prevent color fading. What more could you want? (FTR, people also love the brand's dry shampoo.)