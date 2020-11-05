That said, it does help to know which ingredients work when it comes to common curl concerns. If your curls are brittle and snap easily, steer clear of proteins and instead look for emollients (ingredients that soften and moisturize hair) and humectants (ingredients that lock in moisture), says Wilson. If your curls have too much stretch and elasticity, then look for proteins to strengthen the hair. If your curls don't seem to have any major issues, a good rule of thumb is to compare shampoo ingredients to ingredients that already work for you in your conditioners and curl creams. Regardless of what kind of curls you're working with, if you're lost while looking for shampoo, this list of best shampoos for curly hair can help.