The 10 Best Hydrating Skin-Care Products for Melanated Skin

When it comes to Black skin and sunscreen, there's usually one very obvious issue that pops up: the unsightly white cast that a lot of formulas leave behind — and that's exactly what brought this formula into fruition. Unsun sunscreen was made for brown skin, so you don't have to worry about any white residue. Also worth noting: It's lightweight, made without harmful ingredients (no parabens, phthalates, or oxybenzone here), and includes nourishing ingredients like olive and coconut oil, beeswax, and shea butter, as well as lactic acid, which sloughs away dead skin cells and promotes collagen production for a glowing complexion. Simply apply it and let it absorb into the skin for 10-15 minutes before applying other skin-care or makeup products.