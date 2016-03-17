The Best Skin-Care Routine for Dry Skin

While there's no doubt that they're highly effective, retinoids can leave your already dehydrated skin even drier, so pass on products that use them in favor of ones with hyaluronic acid. It attracts and retains moisture in your skin (it can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water) and is the same ingredient used in injectable fillers, says Emmy Graber, M.D., president of the Dermatology Institute of Boston. "It instantly plumps up fine lines and wrinkles," she explains.

Find it in the new SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator ($178; skinmedica.com). You can also seek out anti-agers with stem cells or growth factors, which boost collagen production for smoother skin, adds New York-based dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla, M.D. Try NeoCutis Bio Serum Intensive Treatment ($235; dermstore.com). (Find out why adult acne is such a big issue right now.)