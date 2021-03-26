Forget what any assumptions you might have — sunscreen sticks are suitable for people with all skin types, including those with oily or combination skin, says Dr. Geraghty. While sunscreen sticks have an old-school reputation as something that may cause acne, today's sticks are designed to be non-comedogenic (aka they won't clog your pores), so you don't have to worry they'll contribute to breakouts, according to Dr. Geraghty. "I recommend sunscreen sticks for just about anyone," she says. "Sticks are especially useful for hands, lips, ears, and noses, or quick touch-ups when you've been outside for more than two hours," as even the best sunscreens only provide about two hours of protection, she says. "And that's even less if you've been swimming or sweating." (Related: The 11 Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Customer Reviews)