And then there's the matter of whether certain filters are more likely than others to cause harm to the environment when they end up in the ocean after you take a shower or a swim. Some parts of the U.S. have banned the sale of sunscreens containing chemical filters oxybenzone and octinoxate based on studies showing negative effects of sunscreen ingredients on coral reefs. On the other hand, a recent critical review found "limited evidence to suggest that [chemical sunscreen filters are] causing significant harm to coral reefs," and whether that's the case remains a hotly debated topic. If you want to play it safe and choose the least controversial option in terms of potential coral reef harm, go for a mineral sunscreen that incorporates non-nano-zinc oxide or non-nano-titanium dioxide. (More here: How to Buy Non-Toxic Sunscreen)