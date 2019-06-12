The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body

Summer is just a few months away, and that means it’s almost time to whip out all the warm-weather pieces you’ve been dying to wear, like flowy sundresses, cute and comfy walking sandals, and, most importantly, a go-to swimsuit. There are so many bathing suit styles on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming to pick just one. You’ll find one-pieces with plunging necklines and halter tops, high necklines or racerback straps, retro cut-outs, and even fun details like ruffles and peplum hems. If you’re a fan of two-piece swimsuits or bikinis, you can mix and match different tops and bottoms, like a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bandeau-style top or a high-rise boy short bottom with a cap-sleeve top.

To help you sift through all the options and find the bathing suit for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best swimsuits for every preference. You’ll find styles with various cuts, brands, and price points.

But if there’s one thing to keep in mind, it’s that you can wear any style of swimsuit you damn well want. It’s 2020, and gone are the days of sticking to conventionally “flattering” swimsuits that are meant to slim, pull-in, or hide certain areas of your body. Instead, swimwear is evolving to be more about embracing what makes your body unique and emphasizing what makes you feel comfortable and confident. So, no matter your body type, go forth and rock any one of these styles.