The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body
The Best Swimsuits, Period.
Summer is just a few months away, and that means it’s almost time to whip out all the warm-weather pieces you’ve been dying to wear, like flowy sundresses, cute and comfy walking sandals, and, most importantly, a go-to swimsuit. There are so many bathing suit styles on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming to pick just one. You’ll find one-pieces with plunging necklines and halter tops, high necklines or racerback straps, retro cut-outs, and even fun details like ruffles and peplum hems. If you’re a fan of two-piece swimsuits or bikinis, you can mix and match different tops and bottoms, like a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bandeau-style top or a high-rise boy short bottom with a cap-sleeve top.
To help you sift through all the options and find the bathing suit for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best swimsuits for every preference. You’ll find styles with various cuts, brands, and price points.
But if there’s one thing to keep in mind, it’s that you can wear any style of swimsuit you damn well want. It’s 2020, and gone are the days of sticking to conventionally “flattering” swimsuits that are meant to slim, pull-in, or hide certain areas of your body. Instead, swimwear is evolving to be more about embracing what makes your body unique and emphasizing what makes you feel comfortable and confident. So, no matter your body type, go forth and rock any one of these styles.
Tavik Cindy Plunge Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
With a gorgeous plunging neckline and a cute belt detail, this sleek and flirty scooped-back one-piece will easily become a staple in your swimsuit drawer for years to come. Choose between classic black or a subtle pink shade.
Tommy Bahama Sea Swell Reversible Halter Tankini
This Tommy Bahama tankini top gives us major nautical vibes and, because it’s reversible, you can choose to rock a navy blue shade with white polka dots or cute horizontal stripes. It even has a lined bra top with soft cups and a tie-neck halter top, so it’ll give you all the support and coverage you want. The matching bikini bottoms (Buy It, $75, bloomingdales.com) are also reversible, so you can keep your patterns cohesive.
Old Navy High-Waisted French Cut Bottoms and Twist-Front Tankini Top
Old Navy's take on the high-waisted look is less about coverage and more about style. These high-cut swim bottoms have a stretchy, elastic waistband and come in a multi-colored blue pattern and a sleek black shade that's easy to pair with any swim top. They even feature UPF 40 fabric for built-in sun protection. Pair the go-to bottoms with this fun twist-front tankini top (Buy It, $21, oldnavy.com) that reaches mid-torso. Made with a comfortable, quick-dry material, it has thick shoulder straps for added bust support, removable padding, and UPF. For the swim top, choose between solid hues like black and coral red to keep it simple, or brighten up your beach day look with leopard-print, floral, or polka dot patterns.
Eloquii Wrap Halter One Piece Swimsuit
This bright, tropical-inspired swimsuit features a keyhole opening and a dramatic wrap belt around the waist. Along with a built-in underwire bra and soft, non-padded cups, it has a criss-cross halter neckline that's super supportive across the bust. Plus, all the straps and ties are adjustable, so you can customize the fit.
Tempt Me Women’s High-Neck Mesh Ruched Monokini
This V-neck monokini is a number one best-seller in Amazon’s women swimsuits category and features more than 1,500 perfect five-star reviews—so you can trust that it’ll fit great and look great in person. The one-piece features a high-neck cut paired with a plunging, mesh-covered neckline. Even better? With its built-in padded bra and supportive neck hook closure, the bathing suit will actually stay put when you’re moving around. Available in 16 gorgeous shades, it also has a belted detail just above the waist and ruched fabric on the torso.
Sweaty Betty Offshore Bikini Set
If you’re a fan of sporty swimsuits for summer, look no further than this two-piece from Sweaty Betty. The full-coverage, supportive bikini top features thick shoulder straps, a racerback cut, and bold coral accents that really pop. The matching Offshore bikini bottom (Buy It, $70, sweatybetty.com) is fully-lined with a low-rise fit and includes an adjustable drawstring cord. What’s more, the bottoms are reversible, so you can opt for black bottoms with a coral-colored waistband, or switch them to the solid coral color to brighten up your look even more. (Here are more stylish swimsuits you can actually swim laps, surf, and paddleboard in.)
Hilor One-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
One-shoulder cuts offer an eye-catching, asymmetrical look, as seen in this top-rated option from Hilor. Available in multiple colors, the fully-lined one-piece has removable padding, ruched material throughout the torso, and an adorable ruffle detail.
Tempt Me Off-Shoulder Ruffled Top with Print Cut-Out Bottoms
As the number one best-selling bikini on Amazon, it’s easy to see why so many customers love this two-piece swimsuit. The stretchy, off-the-shoulder crop top has a flowy look, ruffled details, and optional shoulder straps. Pair it with the included high-waisted bikini bottoms (which also have side cut-outs) for a super trendy beach look. You can even choose between 20 pattern and color options.
Lululemon Coastal Call Top and Tied to Tide Bottom
This strapless bandeau bikini top from Lululemon is all about choices. It’s reversible, so you can choose between a pretty solid pink color or a tropical printed pattern, and it comes with two detachable straps in both the solid and printed version—so you can wear it strapless or as a halter. Don’t forget about the matching swim bottoms (Buy It, $68; lululemon.com), which are also reversible and have a high-waisted, stretchy fit along with built-in UV protection.
Lululemon Will the Wave Long Sleeve One-Piece Rashguard
Looking for a long-sleeve swimsuit for water sports or extra coverage from the sun this summer? Go with this sporty, functional one-piece from Lululemon. Made with a quick-drying fabric featuring four-way stretch, it includes built-in UPF and is durable enough to withstand years of salt water and chlorine exposure. What’s more, the back zipper has an extra-long tassel that makes it easy to zip up the back yourself.
O'Neill Atlas One-Piece Swimsuit
With a pastel floral pattern and an eye-catching knot detail in the front, this O'Neill one-piece is trendy yet classic. The fully-lined suit includes sexy side cutouts, built-in bra cups, and a scrappy criss-cross back.
Summersalt The Marina Bikini Top and The Diagonal Mid-Rise Bo
Made with eco-friendly material, this colorful top has built-in cups, adjustable straps, and a slight compression fit so it always stays snug and secure. What’s more, it pairs perfectly with the matching color-blocked swim bottoms (Buy It, $45; summersalt.com), which are mid-rise and offer the fullest level of butt coverage from the brand (no wedgies here!). If the bold pink and orange shade isn't your thing, you can choose between three other color-blocked options, plus two striped patterns.
Sovoyontee High-Waisted Bikini
This highly-rated two-piece set on Amazon comes with a flowy, off-the-shoulder top and optional shoulder straps along with a matching high-rise bikini bottom. The suit is made with soft, breathable, and stretchy material that reviewers say is super comfortable. Not into palm print? The set also comes in plenty of other patterns and colors.
Lululemon Swell Seeker Paddle Suit
This high-neck, performance-ready paddle suit from Lululemon gives you all the coverage you need for water sports or ocean activities (like snorkeling or surfing). Made with four-way stretch fabric with built-in sun protection, it features an easy-zip back and perforated panels throughout for better airflow.
Lenny Niemeyer Ruched Halter Swimsuit
This halter-top one-piece has a low-cut neckline, ruched material throughout the suit, and a tie-neck halter that leaves the back open. It comes in two solid colors—black or olive green—that keep your look classic.
Pez D’Or Montego Bay One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
This one-piece option from Pez D’Or is both fashionable and functional—and it’s one of the best maternity swimsuits you’ll find. Made with stretchy, fully-lined material, it features a cute black-and-white pattern, a built-in bra with padded cups, and a stable halter top that’ll keep you (and your baby bump) supported and comfortable at all times.
Summersalt The Deep Dive One-Piece
The combination of a dramatic, plunging neckline and striking colors on this supportive suit will definitely make a statement at the beach or pool. Designed with a strappy open back and built-in soft cups, it comes in five color-blocked shades.
Onia Jenna One-Piece Swimsuit
With a single strap that wraps across the back, this sleek, one-shoulder swimsuit has an inner shelf bra and removable cups for a form-fitting cut with medium coverage. The summer-y pastel mint shade combined with a chic asymmetrical cut means this swimsuit will almost certainly be the most eye-catching getup on the beach.
Haight Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
We can’t get enough of sexy plunging necklines this summer, and the low-cut neck on this one-piece swimsuit is one of the most gorgeous ones we’ve seen. Paired with a pretty wrap-around tie at the waist, it has wide-set shoulder straps that drop into an open back and a bold rust hue that pulls the whole look together. You can also opt for this suit in a deep navy.
Onia Johannah Bikini Top and Onia Susanna Bikini Bottom
Prefer two-piece suits instead? You’ll love this funky bikini from Onia that features a fun black-and-white pattern throughout. The bra-like bikini top includes underwire support, padded cups, and a hook-and-eye closure at the back. With matching bikini bottoms (Buy It, 95; shopbop.com) that have a high-waisted fit and a fun lace-up detail on the front, you won’t be able to get enough of this unique set.
Nicholas Belted Ruched Swimsuit
Another plunging neckline style, this neon lime green number from Australian designer label Nicholas is giving us all the tropical vibes. Along with high-cut leg openings and ruched fabric down the sides, this sexy one-piece also features wide shoulder straps that dive into a deep neckline and a small belt on the waistband for an added touch of style. This bold suit will surely turn heads on the beach this summer.