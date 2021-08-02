The key difference between tanning drops and their counterparts, though, is that you can customize the depth of the tan based on the number of drops you use at a time, says Dr. Palm. To quickly achieve a subtle glow, add a few drops via the pipette to your moisturizer. If you're after that post-tropical-vacation look, mix a dozen or so drops into your lotion, she explains. And if you want to build up to a truly bronzed look over time, gradually incorporate the tanning drops into your full-body routine, using just a drop or two at first and slowly working your way up to eight to 12 drops for each application. No matter how many drops you use, you'll see your tan develop over the course of four to six hours post-application, says Dr. Palm. (Of course, check your specific tanning drops' recommendations and consider patch-testing before applying.)