Welly Face Saver Clear Spot Bandages

Dr. Shirazi is also a fan of hydrocolloid patches, which, despite being stocked in the store's first aid section, are one of the best Target skin-care finds. Choose between small bandages made specifically for the face (see: these pimple sticker-esque ones from Welly) and larger patches that can be cut to size. "Hydrocolloid patches are so versatile and serve to protect and thus aid in healing the skin," says Dr. Shirazi. "They can be applied to bug bites to avoid scratching or to pimples to avoid picking while protecting the area for optimal healing. Applying them to the skin under masks or helmet chin straps reduces breakouts, maskne, or eczema flares, as friction and rubbing often worsen skin conditions." (Related: Hydrocolloid Bandaids Are TikTok's DIY Alternative to Pimple Patches)