The Best Toothpaste for Bad Breath, According to Customer Reviews

Everyone has been there at one time or another: breathing into their hand to check for death breath. Whether your partner dodges your kisses due to morning mouth, you deal with dreaded latte breath at the office, have seasonal allergies (which can cause dry mouth and postnasal drip, and lead to oral malodor), or have been noticing that your breath doesn't smell so fresh thanks to mask wearing, it can be enough to make anyone feel self-conscious.

For starters, you should know that there are several causes of bad breath, also known as halitosis, says Kevin Sands, D.D.S., a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills. First, oral health issues (think: gingivitis, periodontal disease, etc.) or gastro-intestinal issues can cause an odor. If that's the case, you'll need to address the side effect with the doctor that's managing your health concerns. (Related: 'Mask Mouth' Might Be to Blame for Your Bad Breath)

More commonly though, your diet or oral bacteria are to blame for bad breath. Smelly foods, such as onion or garlic, can leave a lingering odor in your mouth, says Sands. You can either avoid the foods all together (garlic lovers just rolled their eyes) or brush your teeth and use mouthwash (which can also help fight cavities and bad breath) after a meal to remove the scent.

Beyond food, you can blame the bacteria in your mouth — which are actually pretty intelligent. "Oral bacteria communicates and organizes to create a biofilm, which attaches to your teeth once a day on average," says Sands. This accumulation can cause an odor to develop in your mouth. The cure to oral bacteria is simple: Maintain consistent oral hygiene habits by brushing twice per day and flossing daily, as well as visiting your dentist for regular visits, says Dr. Sands. (Related: Can Mouthwash Kill the Coronavirus?)

If you've been on the hunt for a solution for bad breath, it might be time to change up your oral care game. One thing you can do to help address this issue is to look for a toothpaste that has ingredients such as fluoride. There are three types of fluoride approved by the FDA — stannous, sodium, and sodium monofluorophosphate — so look for a toothpaste that contains one of these, which will fight plaque buildup, cavities, and oral malodor.

Ready to say 'smell ya later' to unwelcome mouth odor? Swap in one of the below best toothpastes for bad breath, according to customer reviews.

TheraBreath 24-Hour Fresh Breath Toothpaste

TheraBreath is one of the top-selling toothpastes for bad breath on Amazon. Founded by a dentist who wanted to help his own daughter conquer her bad breath, this paste uses oxygenation to attack bad breath at the source (the release of oxygen disrupts the ability of harmful bacteria to grow and colonize), while fluoride helps control plaque, tartar, and cavities. Also nice: It's free of artificial colors and flavors and is certified vegan and kosher.

Drop a hint on your partner, like this reviewer did: "Well, I hate to say this but my husband's breath was death. I would watch people take a step back from him while he was talking. Riding in the car? Forget it. All the windows were down. After a trip to the dentist to make sure nothing was dead in his mouth, I bought this for him. I love him and felt bad, but this works. I can no longer smell putrid breath."

Crest 3D White Toothpaste Radiant Mint

The fluoride formula strengthens enamel and protects against cavities to keep breath fresh, as well as removes surface stains. If that's not enough to convince you that you need it in your medicine cabinet, there's power in the numbers: nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers gave it five stars and it averages a 4.8 rating. (Related: The Best Teeth Whitening Kit for a Brighter, Whiter Smile)

"If you want radiantly minty breathe then this is the choice for you!! Hhhhmmm mmmmm... minty morning kisses are ahead for those making this purchase!!" wrote a shopper.

Sensodyne Pronamel Fresh Breath Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

If you have sensitive teeth or gums, consider this toothpaste that binds to dentin (the layer beneath your enamel) to protect against hot and cold substances. On top of being great for those with sensitivities, it also promises fresh breath, fighting against odor-causing bacteria and leaving you with a minty clean feeling. (Related: Why You Should Remineralize Your Teeth—And Exactly How to Do It, According to Dentists)

"This product is GROUNDBREAKING!" raved a buyer. "Before I used this toothpaste my teeth felt all grimy and my breath smelled horrible, but as soon as I put this miracle product on my toothbrush and scrubbed it all over my teeth I was a changed woman. Never will I ever brush my teeth without toothpaste again. Buy this toothpaste, otherwise you're doing it wrong. I WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!"

Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste with Breath Strips

Made with fluoride and packed with hundreds of mini breath strips, this toothpaste whitens and removes stains, and also fights cavities and bad breath-causing bacteria on teeth, tongue, cheeks, and gums. The brand also claims that the freshness lasts for hours — and who wouldn't want that?

"Better than any whitening tooth paste I've tried, no sensitivity issues, great lasting fresh breath for real," shared a customer.

Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Baking Soda & Peroxide Toothpaste

Reviews love this toothpaste's nice texture and how fresh it makes your teeth and mouth feel, thanks to the addition of fluoride, peroxide, and baking soda (which has antibacterial properties to help protect your teeth from decay). (Related: What Hydrogen Peroxide Can (and Can't) Do for Your Health)

One reviewer said: "OMG, my mouth just fell in luv with Arm & Hammer Advance White toothpaste!!! Plus when I brush I let the paste set on my teeth for about 3 minutes before rinse and spit. My teeth & mouth feels clean, fresh, and teeth looks great! Plus my breath smells good for most of the day! #ImHooked!!!"

Aquafresh Extreme Clean Whitening Action Fluoride Toothpaste

This toothpaste for bad breath kills germs, fights plaque, and deep cleans by becoming extra foamy to get into hard-to-reach places in your mouth, like between teeth, along gums, and at the back of your tongue where foul-smelling bacteria can linger. Besides the tri-colored stripe, Amazon reviewers, who have been using this product for years, claim that it's the only toothpaste that can really "hit up bad breath."

Oxyfresh Maximum Fresh Breath Lemon Mint Toothpaste

Made without fluoride, this toothpaste fights bad breath at the source, thanks to antioxidant-packed essential oils, zinc, and oxygene (an ingredient that's essentially stabilized chlorine dioxide, which disrupts bacterial colonization and helps disinfect), which control plaque and freshen breath. Multiple customers say that their dentists actually recommended this paste specifically to treat bad breath, canker sores, and more.

"I suffer from chronic halitosis due to medical condition and use of medications. This is just wonderful! I use it in the morning to brush my teeth and after meals to keep my breath smelling fresh. I love it! Big difference than just all the other toothpastes I have spent my money on. It is worth it!! And it works wonders! I will continue to buy it!!!!!" wrote a shopper.

Philips Sonicare BreathRx Whitening Toothpaste

Boasting a unique blend of zinc and essential oils, this toothpaste neutralizes bad breath and oral malodor, while removing stains and aiding in the prevention of dental decay. Multiple reviewers noted how clean it leaves their mouth feeling. (Related: The Best Whitening Toothpastes for a Brighter Smile, According to Dentists)