Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is one of the eight vitamins found in vitamin B complex. Each B vitamin has a unique function, and they all work in tandem to maintain health. B vitamins are water-soluble and not retained by the body, so it's important to get what we need through diet or supplementation. B12 keeps nerves and red blood cells in check. It boosts skin metabolism, allowing nutrients to more readily access our largest organ. This also results in healthier hair, because as the nutrients reach your scalp and help follicles to grow strong. Take note: B12 also keeps hair color vibrant! (And these vitamins will help you achieve Rapunzel-length locks.)

Eat: Meats such as liver, eggs, dairy products, shellfish, fortified cereals, or supplement*

*Ask your doctor what dose may be right for you.