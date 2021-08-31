Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Face Serum Makes Fine Lines Disappear In Just a Week
Retinol is one of those multitasking skin-care ingredients that doesn't often disappoint its user. After all, the potent derivative of vitamin A acts as a one-stop shop for anti-aging concerns, smoothing skin texture, calming acne, and reducing dark spots. Since the ingredient is so popular, there are tons of products on the market that contain it. But to save hours of browsing, you can beeline straight to Bioniva Retinol Serum (Buy It, $10, amazon.com), which Amazon shoppers say improves skin in just two weeks.
"[Retinol] boosts collagen production and aids in appropriate cell turnover. This results in more even, smoother skin, and helps reduce the appearance of sunspots, fine lines, and wrinkles," dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D. previously told Shape. It's also proven to help clear acne and diminish signs of aging, especially for mature skin. So, of course, it's the main ingredient in a retinol face serum formula that shoppers can't stop praising. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Will Make It Look As Though You've Reverse Aged)
Aside from retinol, Bioniva's anti-aging serum also includes vitamin C, which brightens the skin and gives it a glow. There's also hyaluronic acid and vitamin E present, teaming up to add hydration and counteract retinol's potential irritating and reddening side effects. Also at play? Aloe vera, which can calm the skin and reduce inflammation (be it from retinol or a pimple), as well as jojoba oil, which boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to help bust breakouts in the first place.
Buy It: Bioniva Retinol Serum, $10, amazon.com
Not only are all of these superstar ingredients for your skin, but they're also completely vegan. Meaning, this retinol face serum does not include any animal-derived ingredients — plus, it's cruelty-free, so it's not tested on any animals, either. What's more, it's also free of parabens, which are potential endocrine disruptors and can be irritating for some users. (See also: What Does Vegan Skin Care *Really* Mean?)
And at just $10, this retinol face serum from Bioniva continues to wow reviewers for it's uncanny ability to deliver, in one buyer's words, "such good things at such an affordable price."
Another Amazon shopper describes the the serum as "perfect" and shares, "I've been using it for more than two weeks. The line between my mouth and my cheek almost disappeared. The other one is getting smaller and smaller. The skin on my face looks much better."
"I began to see results in just under two weeks!" writes another shopper, who purchased the serum to help out with dark under-eye circles that never went away with other products. "After about a week and a half, I could swear I saw some brightening of the skin but I couldn't be sure. After 2 weeks, I was SURE! I'm so happy!"
If quick, visible results for a host of skin concerns aren't enough to make you add Bioniva Retinol Serum to your cart immediately, remember that it's just $10 (a steal compared to many other retinol face serums on the market!). Glowing skin for the cost of a latte? Yes, please.