More Than 11,000 People Rave That This Biotin Shampoo Has Stopped Their Hair Loss and Caused New Growth

I don't know about you, but my hair has been falling out like crazy during this hellish year. While I could always count on a little bit of shedding hair post-shower, I'm now pulling chia pet-level clumps from the drain and my hairbrush these days. What gives, hair gods?
If you're thinking same, don't freak out: hair shedding is super normal, and most women lose 100 to 150 hairs per day, scalp expert Kerry E. Yates, creator of Colour Collective previously told Shape. Everyone experiences some level of hair loss, thanks to genetics, illness, hormonal changes, stress (🙋♀️), prescription meds, and nutritional deficiencies. And if you frequently use hot tools or color your hair, your styling habits can also cause tress stress. (Related: What You Need to Know About COVID-19 and Hair Loss)
Even though there's a list of likely causes, if you're experiencing extreme hair loss, you should speak with your doctor or a trichologist, who specializes in hair and scalp health, for a proper diagnosis and treatment recommendations. But, if everyday shedding has you in a dither, or if your strands aren't looking like their thick and healthy selves, Amazon customers have you covered with their newest holy grail, Biotin Shampoo (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) — it's even earned a five-star rating from over 11,000 shoppers.
This shampoo features a powerful combination of tea tree, rosemary, argan, jojoba, evening primrose, and coconut oils, and, of course, biotin (hence the name — more on that in a sec) to cleanse, soften, nourish, moisturize, add body, and prevent dandruff. It has even been said by reviewers to stimulate new hair growth. Plus, the formula is sulfate-free, which means it's ultra gentle and can be used even on colored treated hair, points out Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
But how exactly does it work? And what is biotin, anyway? ICYDK, biotin is a B vitamin that's an essential nutrient for healthy skin, hair, and nails. Those with biotin deficiency commonly suffer from thinning hair, says Dr. Zeichner. "So it has been long been assumed that biotin supplements can actually help regrow hair," he adds. Even though there's some promising research and plenty of resources online that say adding biotin supplements to your beauty routine can boost your hair health and even put you on a fast track for hair growth, there's no data showing that topical application biotin, like a shampoo, would be useful or give the same results. Unlike keratin, which can help coat the hair shaft itself, biotin would need to be absorbed through the skin to actually offer a benefit, explains Dr. Zeichner.
He did note that the shampoo contains a blend of emollient oils that have natural hydrating and softening benefits to both soothe an irritated scalp and smooth the hair — great for those with itchy, dry scalps or trying to combat frizz.
If you're still on the fence (or are rolling your eyes at the idea that this shampoo could actually cause new hair growth), maybe the Amazon reviewers who called it "a miracle" will persuade you to give it a shot. They also swore that it reduced shedding, said it "saved" their locks after a blowout gone wrong, noted that it's a must-have for fine, thin hair, and raved that it "works like magic" to trigger growth and new baby hairs .
One pleased reviewer summed it up perfectly: "My hair has been thinning lately, when I took a shower there would be so much hair in the drain, and I have been watching thinning spots by either side or my bangs, where my hairline was actually receding. I was not liking it. So I went to amazon to search for a product/shampoo that would promote new hair growth and stop losing my hair. I wasn't really expecting much to be honest. I washed my hair immediately the day I got [this shampoo] in the mail. And the first thing that floored me there was NO hair in my hair catcher in my drain after I washed my hair. I laughed out loud. It has now been less than 2 weeks, I've used it like 3 or 4 times, and I have NEW HAIR SPROUTING like new grass in my thinning spots. I swear to you I do. On both sides of my hairline, AND filling in my hairline in my bangs. I don't even know what else to say but that this stuff is a miracle. Anyone who is on the fence as to whether they should try this shampoo, should! I have baby little blonde hairs sprouting up this fast. And my hair, how it feels and smells, it's unbelievably fabulous. If I didn't see this with my own eyes, I would not believe it. What people are saying here is true, I am so glad I didn't just say it sounded too good to be true and blow it off. I will NEVER stop using this shampoo."
Feeling sold? Me too. And the best news — besides being backed by thousands of Amazon customers — is that the shampoo is only $10, so you don't need to break the bank to get voluminous locks.