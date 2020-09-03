11 Black Women Get Real About Natural Hair at Job Interviews

Of course, I didn't say that, but I was kind of annoyed. So, I explained the situation to my agent, who is non-Black, to which I think she said, 'Do you know someone that has a wig or something?' I told her I'd get back to her and hung up. I knew someone who had a wig made of straight, long hair — just what the clients wanted — so I asked if I could borrow it, even though I kept thinking, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to do this.' And I really should've stuck to my gut, but I didn't. I got the wig; I put the wig on; I took pictures, and sent it to my agent. She sent it to the client, and they loved it.Fast forward to the shoot and there I was, stuck outside on one of the windiest days of the season, wearing a wig that was blowing everywhere. What's more, I was the only Black person on set, so I knew that my hair — rather this wind-blown, unnatural-looking wig — was clearly the topic of conversation. Soon, I was told to ditch the wig and go with my own hair but the hairstylist knew nothing about Black hair. It was all just so uncomfortable — so much so that after shooting, I cried in my car, vowing to myself that I would never let someone tell me to do something different to my hair that I know is just not something my hair would do. From now on, I'll tell people clearly that this is my look, so if this is not the look that they're looking for then maybe I am not the girl for the job."