The Best Body Acne Treatments to Fight Blemishes from Head to Toe

Best Salicylic Acid Wash: Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

According to Dr. Gonzalez, an acne-fighting body wash is one of the easiest ways to start targeting breakouts; after all, all you have to do is use it daily in the shower. This is one of her top picks, an affordable drugstore staple that contains a two-percent concentration of salicylic acid, which penetrates deep into pores to clean out oil and unclog them, she says. (Related: The Best Drugstore Acne Products, According to Dermatologists)

One reviewer wrote: "This is the only product that helps with my "bacne." I have been fighting adult acne for 35 years and this is the only product that keeps it at bay. Please never discontinue this product."