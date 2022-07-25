Jennifer Lopez has officially entered the booty skin-care chat. The singer, actress, entrepreneur, and newlywed announced J.Lo Beauty's newest product, a tightening, firming booty balm, on her 53rd birthday. Naturally, a simple press release wouldn't cut it for Lopez's new beauty product. She gave her fans the inside scoop in an On the JLo newsletter blast on July 24, and she shared a video of her using the balm (while wearing very little clothing) on Instagram.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," wrote Lopez in the caption of her social media post. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!" (Psst: Why Butt Masks Are the Body-Care Luxury Everyone Should Be Getting Behind)

The Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm is advertised as a hydrating cream that visibly firms skin and fades the appearance of stretch marks. While it's designed for the booty, the balm can be used all over the body, including the hips, thighs, waist, and arms. The formula contains guarana seed extract, which comes from the guarana plant native to the Amazon and contains caffeine (a stimulant that helps reduce puffiness when used in skin-care products), and pink pepperslim, a plant extract with reported lipolytic properties (aka the ability to break down fat). It also includes squalane to soften skin, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and a combination of seven essential amino acids that helps boost collagen production and protects and repairs skin, according to the brand's website.

"We're not just taking a random cream and slapping my name on it. It works," Lopez told People in a recent interview. To her, taking the time to apply skin care to her face and body is a form of self care that shouldn't be forgotten. "I want to normalize taking care of yourself. It's not a selfish thing. It's a nourishing thing," she said.

Spending time on self-care practices helps her feel her best. "I feel most confident when I'm getting my sleep, practicing my affirmations and doing my skincare, fitness, and eating routines. When I'm out of rhythm, I'm not myself," Lopez told People. However, body confidence, specifically, isn't something Lopez has often struggled with — something she credits to her heritage, she said in a recent interview with Allure about the new booty cream. "I never really had an issue with accepting my body or beauty as it was because Latinas have a confidence that is passed down through our mothers and all of the women in our life," she told the magazine.

While Lopez is well aware that women face unrealistic beauty standards, especially as they age, she doesn't subscribe to those outdated ideas. "'Beauty has no expiration date' was always my personal mantra because I'm in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time," she said in her recent People interview. "I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age," she added. "I really dislike the phrase, 'You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.' How about you just 'you look good?'"

With the launch of a new beauty product on her 53rd birthday, Lopez seems to be feeling optimistic about the future. "I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever," she told People. "I feel like I'm just at my halftime right now and just getting started." For a taste of that J.Lo energy, take a page from her book and prioritize moments of self care, whether that means applying Lopez's booty balm to your body, cooking a nourishing meal, or taking your favorite workout class.