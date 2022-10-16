Beauty Body Care This Celebrity-Loved Body Oil Is Made With an Unexpected Ingredient That Leaves Skin Soft and Smooth It's worth the splurge. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Osea There are some hectic days when I want to be in and out of the shower as quickly as possible. For instance, when I'm starving after an evening workout and desperate to make dinner or when I'm running late in the morning before I need to commute to the office for work. So, on the rare occasion I'm not hungry or behind schedule, I like to make the most of the experience. For the past six months, that's included a pre-shower dry brush session to stimulate blood flow, exfoliate, and prep skin for serious hydration, followed by a post-shower slathering of Osea's Undaria Algae Body Oil from head to toe. I gladly accepted a sample of the seaweed-infused body oil made in Malibu, California when I had the chance. Since then, I've been able to nod my head knowingly during several interviews with celebrities — including Thuso Mbedu and Richa Moorjani — who named the brand and this oil, specifically, when asked about their favorite skin-care products at the moment. All the Skin-Care Products Kerry Washington Used to Get Ready for the Emmys Moisturizing without leaving behind a sticky residue, the oil makes a great addition to a body-care routine. I loved having it on hand to hydrate my sun-kissed skin during the summer and am looking forward to using it to prevent dry skin all winter long. Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Key Features How I tested: I've used this body oil about once a week for the last six months Perfect for: Seriously hydrated, soft-feeling skin What you'll love: Despite being a body oil, the formula doesn't leave behind a greasy residue Keep in mind: At $78 a bottle, it's an expensive body-care product Key ingredients: Undaria seaweed is packed with amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to moisturize and protect skin Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Courtesy of Osea Buy It: $78 Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Review Using typical body wash or soap can strip natural oils from the skin. That's where a hydrating body oil, like my current favorite from Osea, comes into play. Not only does it feel luxurious when applied all over, but the formula puts in work, leaving behind moisturized skin that looks and feels healthy long after use. That's because of the inclusion of nourishing ingredients like seaweed — yes, really! (It's made by the beach, remember?) These Seaweed Facial Products Will Give You Glowing Skin Osea's body oil contains undaria algae (aka seaweed). Rich in amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, the seaweed helps moisturize and protect skin. The formula also contains oils extracted from sunflowers, grapefruit, rice, sesame seed, and rosemary. To top it off, the product has a natural fragrance that comes from a blend of aromatic compounds and essential oils extracted from flowers and fruits. While the oil won't leave you feeling greasy, I prefer to sit around in a robe after applying it to my arms, legs, belly, and behind after a shower and before getting dressed. I also sometimes follow it up with a layer of body butter to really lock in all the moisture. Courtesy of Christie Calucchia Aside from me and a few celebrity fans, the body oil has garnered hundreds of happy users, according to its product reviews. It has a 4.8-star rating overall with a majority of reviewers awarding it a perfect five stars. "I couldn't LOVE this product more," wrote one shopper. "I finish every shower every day with this super-hydrating and great-smelling body oil! For someone with dry and sensitive skin, it is perfect!" they continued. "Also I dislike the smell of practically everything, [and] this is wonderful and not over powering!" People of a variety of ages and skin types seem to approve of the rich body oil. Even pregnant women enjoy using it on their changing bodies. "It has been my FAVORITE moisturizer to use on my growing, pregnant belly," said another shopper. "It is so light, and I haven't had any issues with greasy transfer on my clothing." At $78 for a 9.6-fluid ounce bottle, Osea's body oil is certainly an investment, but a little goes a long way. Overall, it's worth it to upgrade your post-shower body-care routine, especially with winter weather on the way. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit