Moisturizing without leaving behind a sticky residue, the oil makes a great addition to a body-care routine. I loved having it on hand to hydrate my sun-kissed skin during the summer and am looking forward to using it to prevent dry skin all winter long.

For the past six months, that's included a pre-shower dry brush session to stimulate blood flow, exfoliate, and prep skin for serious hydration, followed by a post-shower slathering of Osea's Undaria Algae Body Oil from head to toe. I gladly accepted a sample of the seaweed-infused body oil made in Malibu, California when I had the chance. Since then, I've been able to nod my head knowingly during several interviews with celebrities — including Thuso Mbedu and Richa Moorjani — who named the brand and this oil, specifically, when asked about their favorite skin-care products at the moment.

There are some hectic days when I want to be in and out of the shower as quickly as possible. For instance, when I'm starving after an evening workout and desperate to make dinner or when I'm running late in the morning before I need to commute to the office for work. So, on the rare occasion I'm not hungry or behind schedule, I like to make the most of the experience.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Review

Using typical body wash or soap can strip natural oils from the skin. That's where a hydrating body oil, like my current favorite from Osea, comes into play. Not only does it feel luxurious when applied all over, but the formula puts in work, leaving behind moisturized skin that looks and feels healthy long after use. That's because of the inclusion of nourishing ingredients like seaweed — yes, really! (It's made by the beach, remember?)

Osea's body oil contains undaria algae (aka seaweed). Rich in amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, the seaweed helps moisturize and protect skin. The formula also contains oils extracted from sunflowers, grapefruit, rice, sesame seed, and rosemary. To top it off, the product has a natural fragrance that comes from a blend of aromatic compounds and essential oils extracted from flowers and fruits.

While the oil won't leave you feeling greasy, I prefer to sit around in a robe after applying it to my arms, legs, belly, and behind after a shower and before getting dressed. I also sometimes follow it up with a layer of body butter to really lock in all the moisture.

Courtesy of Christie Calucchia

Aside from me and a few celebrity fans, the body oil has garnered hundreds of happy users, according to its product reviews. It has a 4.8-star rating overall with a majority of reviewers awarding it a perfect five stars.

"I couldn't LOVE this product more," wrote one shopper. "I finish every shower every day with this super-hydrating and great-smelling body oil! For someone with dry and sensitive skin, it is perfect!" they continued. "Also I dislike the smell of practically everything, [and] this is wonderful and not over powering!"

People of a variety of ages and skin types seem to approve of the rich body oil. Even pregnant women enjoy using it on their changing bodies.

"It has been my FAVORITE moisturizer to use on my growing, pregnant belly," said another shopper. "It is so light, and I haven't had any issues with greasy transfer on my clothing."

At $78 for a 9.6-fluid ounce bottle, Osea's body oil is certainly an investment, but a little goes a long way. Overall, it's worth it to upgrade your post-shower body-care routine, especially with winter weather on the way.