Selena Gomez Just Used the Body Cream Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Also Love

Taking a few minutes post-shower to apply your favorite body cream or lotion not only leaves skin feeling super soft all day long, but it also serves as a lovely little moment of self care. That's something Selena Gomez seems to know a thing or two about. The singer and actress recently shared a TikTok video of her pre-makeup morning routine, showing her bod some love by applying a luxe cream used by beauty aficionados and fellow celebrities alike on her chest and legs.

The Rare Beauty founder demonstrated her après-shower skin-care routine in a series of clips set to the sounds of Ariana Grande's sultry song, "my hair," starting the video in her towel and ending in a chic, casual outfit. Among the products used by Gomez in the TikTok is the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream — and it's not the first time she's advertised her love of the product.

The Only Murders in the Building actress first sang its praises to Vogue UK back in January of this year, noting that it helped soothe peeling skin after a trip. She also featured it in a previous TikTok video posted in May about her nighttime skin-care routine. (ICYDK: Selena also loves herself some drugstore skin-care products.)

Containing a nourishing blend of caffeine-rich guaraná (a plant native to the Amazon in Brazil), which helps stimulate circulation; cupuaçu butter (which also comes from a fruit grown in the Brazilian rainforest), that keeps skin feeling both soft and firm; and ultra-hydrating coconut oil, this luxurious cream tackles dry skin. It's also ideal for people with sensitive skin types, according to customer reviews. Psst: the cream has more than 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Buy It: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, from $22, amazon.com

The scent alone — a blend of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel — will make you feel like you're on vacation, according to Amazon shoppers and more celebrity fans. The cream "smells heavenly," wrote one Amazon reviewer, adding, "It's like a tropical vacation." The yummy scent is one reason why Hilary Duff loves it too, as she told The New York Times in 2017. "It smells so good! My son smelled it the other day, and he goes, 'Mom, that smells like Hawaii.' I was like, 'I know, let's go!'" she said in the interview.

Brazilian-born singer Anitta loves that the cream brings "a lot of Brazil to everyone," she told InStyle in 2021. Hailey Bieber echoed those sentiments back in 2016. "I love this packaging, and it smells amazing. It's like I'm on the beach. Plus, I'm obsessed with anything that has coconut oil," she said in an interview with Refinery29.

This cream is a must-have whether you're showing some love to your skin after time spent in the sun or simply want to feel like you're on an island getaway without packing a single bag. Take it from yet another Amazon shopper who recently wrote a rave review of the cream. "The smell brought me to vacation before we even got there...I live in the Midwest so my skin needed some extreme moisturizing as the winters are cold and the skin is DRY. This formula is very light, not oily at all. I love it on my hands but it has made my bottom bikini-ready."

Head to Amazon to order a tub of the top-rated, celebrity-loved body cream now to make summer last well past August.