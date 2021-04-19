You can also choose from three water pressure settings — my everyday preference was "standard," unless I felt I needed a more intense experience, which "turbo" provided. As for tip options, the classic tips are the standard and worked great for my needs. Burst does offer two additional options: perio and ortho. The former is ideal if you prefer a gentler experience (and great for those with sensitive gums) and lets you get into tight crevices in the back of your mouth, while the latter is perfect if you have braces. Listen, as someone who wore braces for three years in high school, I would've loved to have had this option when food got stuck between my wires. (Related: Straightening Your Teeth Is the Latest Pandemic Project)