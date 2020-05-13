Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For the cofounder of CAP Beauty, which specializes in organic skin products, food is the key to feeling—and looking—good.

How the Co-Founder of CAP Beauty Scores Her Glow—Inside and Out

Beauty is wellness. That’s the tagline for Kerrilynn Pamer’s boutique—CAP Beauty. The New York store stocks more than 150 all-natural products from dozens of brands. All are designed to make customers feel radiant—inside and out. In the shop or online, skin-care products, makeup goodies, hair treatments, and even groceries like matcha and adaptogens abound.

And as a longtime sufferer of acne and rosacea, Pamer understands the motto—and benefits of these products—well. In 2010, after being diagnosed with celiac disease, “I started looking at the choices I was making, from the food I was eating to the products I was applying,” she says. “Changing my diet had a huge impact on the way I look and feel,” as did embracing a natural skincare routine.

Here, Pamer shares how she shapes her diet for glowing skin.

What’s your food secret for healthy skin?

“Eating vegetables that are dense in water, like cucumber, celery, and escarole, is a strategic way of getting nutrition and hydration. I always start meals with a salad.”

Are there nutrients you like to use that have skin benefits?

“I wash my face with manuka honey, which acts as a mild exfoliant. I also use it as a mask mixed with matcha and tocotrienols, compounds from the bran in rice. It’s great for fighting inflammation and softening my skin.”

Share your top skin treatment.

“Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum (Buy It, $110, credobeauty.com). It’s a terrific natural source of retinol. It promotes skin cell turnover, so my complexion looks smoother and more vibrant.”

Do you have any go-to snacks?

“I eat Persian cucumbers with Dark Horse, a delicious fermented mustard. The fermentation delivers healthy probiotics. I also like vitamin C–rich radishes dipped in pink Himalayan sea salt and popcorn.

I love popcorn so much that we put two popcorn recipes in our cookbook High Vibrational Beauty: Recipes & Rituals for Radical Self Care (Buy It, $28, barnesandnoble.com). And for energy, I eat grapefruit—the bitterness jump-starts my morning."

Your favorite kitchen ritual?