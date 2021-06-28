Mimic Cardi B.'s Pregnancy Glow from the BET Awards with Her Expert Skin-Care Routine

But La' Pearl took this effect one step further by layering on Urban Skin Rx's Radiant & Bright Glowing Moisturizer (Buy It, $16, ulta.com) to really give Cardi cashmere-soft skin. And while that might sound luxurious AF, it's actually pretty darn achievable thanks to the budget-friendly price point. The non-comedogenic formula is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to lock in moisture and, as you probably guessed, deliver an almost-instant, healthy glow. (Noticing a trend here, folks?) Meanwhile, collagen and peptides ensure even tone and texture as well as reduce any fine lines for an almost filter-like complexion. (Related: The Best Collagen Creams, According to Customer Reviews)