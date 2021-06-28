Mimic Cardi B.'s Pregnancy Glow from the BET Awards with Her Expert Skin-Care Routine

All you need to shine as bright as a diamond? Cardi B.’s roundup of radiance-boosting Urban Skin Rx products. 
By Elizabeth Bacharach
June 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it's Cardi B. During Sunday night's BET Awards, the rapper strutted onstage wearing an embroidered Dolce & Gabanna bodysuit with a sheer panel in the abdomen that revealed - drum roll please - a burgeoning baby bump. And, let me tell you, she was straight-up glowing. Sure, her bedazzled ensemble and surging pregnancy hormones likely played a part, but Cardi B. also had a few top-notch skin-care products to thank for her red carpet-level radiance.

After the world (finally) calmed down from Cardi's secret-revealing cameo, celebrity makeup artist Erika La' Pearl took to Instagram to share exactly how she prepped the rapper's skin using products from Urban Skin Rx - and you'll want to try the whole routine yourself.

First, she cleansed Cardi's skin with the brand's Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar (Buy It, $32, dermstore.com), a powerful multitasker that exfoliates, improves texture, and brightens skin. Niacinamide, kojic acid, and lactic acid work together to minimize the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles while vitamin C brightens any discoloration or sun damage. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Vitamin C Skin Care)

From there, La' Pearl called upon Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Resurfacing At-Home Peel Pads (Buy It, $20, ulta.com) - almost like a quick, DIY facial - to further even skin tone and texture while improving blemishes, fine lines, and pore size. Each single-use square wipe is saturated with exfoliating lactic acid, brightening arubtin, anti-aging retinol - all of which work synergistically to deliver a healthier, more even-looking complexion. But that's not all: Apparently, the Peel Pads have an uncanny ability to leave skin feeling, in one reviewer's words, "soft and supple" for days post-use.

But La' Pearl took this effect one step further by layering on Urban Skin Rx's Radiant & Bright Glowing Moisturizer (Buy It, $16, ulta.com) to really give Cardi cashmere-soft skin. And while that might sound luxurious AF, it's actually pretty darn achievable thanks to the budget-friendly price point. The non-comedogenic formula is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to lock in moisture and, as you probably guessed, deliver an almost-instant, healthy glow. (Noticing a trend here, folks?) Meanwhile, collagen and peptides ensure even tone and texture as well as reduce any fine lines for an almost filter-like complexion. (Related: The Best Collagen Creams, According to Customer Reviews)

And for the last step of her skin-care prep, La' Pearl applied a few drops of the company's Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil (Buy It, $23, ulta.com) to the rapper's face and neck. Ideal for sensitive skin types, this celeb-approved oil is powered by bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient that gives retinol a run for its money with its supercharged anti-aging effects. In addition to promoting cell turnover and collagen production for clear, wrinkle-free skin, the bakuchiol in this product works with vitamin E and salicylic acid to defeat any dullness and deliver a hydrated, dewy complexion. It also doubles as an A+ base for makeup, thus its standing as the last step in Cardi's pre-show skin-care routine.

So, while you might not have pregnancy hormones coursing through your body or a couture outfit made of light-reflecting crystals, you can score a similar Cardi-level glow thanks to these Urban Skin Rx products. And that, dear readers, is nearly as impressive as the rapper's ability to break it down while wearing inches-high heels and carrying a growing fetus - nearly.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com