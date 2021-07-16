How Cardi B and Normani's Glam Squad Created Their Looks for the "Wild Side" Music Video

With so much to take in, you might expect Cardi and Normani's beauty looks to play a supportive role, but that's hardly the case. Throughout the video, Normani's hair and makeup are every bit as attention-grabbing as her outfits (or lack thereof, in the case of her scene with Cardi). Makeup artist Priscilla Ono shared a closer look at some of the looks she created for Normani on Instagram including green eyeshadow paired with an exaggerated cat-eye for her scene with Cardi. Normani also sported knee-length hair styled by Yusef Williams and a clear 3D manicure by nail artist Sojin Oh. For another scene, Ono shows off her handiwork with vibrant purple eyeshadow and red lips. (Related: Cardi B Shared the DIY Hair Mask She's Used to Grow Her Hair)