How Cardi B and Normani's Glam Squad Created Their Looks for the "Wild Side" Music Video
If you've been dreaming of another Cardi B and Normani collaboration ever since the latter made a cameo in the WAP music video, your prayers have been answered. Normani released a video for her new song "Wild Side" featuring Cardi earlier today.
To say that the video is popular would be an understatement — Twitter and YouTube are already flooded with comments from fans freaking out over the visuals, lyrics, and choreography featured in the video. (Related: Mimic Cardi B.'s Pregnancy Glow from the BET Awards with Her Expert Skin-Care Routine)
With so much to take in, you might expect Cardi and Normani's beauty looks to play a supportive role, but that's hardly the case. Throughout the video, Normani's hair and makeup are every bit as attention-grabbing as her outfits (or lack thereof, in the case of her scene with Cardi). Makeup artist Priscilla Ono shared a closer look at some of the looks she created for Normani on Instagram including green eyeshadow paired with an exaggerated cat-eye for her scene with Cardi. Normani also sported knee-length hair styled by Yusef Williams and a clear 3D manicure by nail artist Sojin Oh. For another scene, Ono shows off her handiwork with vibrant purple eyeshadow and red lips. (Related: Cardi B Shared the DIY Hair Mask She's Used to Grow Her Hair)
Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl shared a breakdown of the products she used for the rapper's looks on her Instagram. Some highlights: After prepping Cardi's skin with Urban Skin Rx Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil (Buy It, $23, ulta.com) and Hydrabalance Instant Moisturizer (Buy It, $34, dermstore.com), La'Pearl used mainly products from Pat McGrath Labs. Specifically, she opted for a blend of three shades of Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (Buy It, $68, sephora.com) along with concealer and under-eye powder from the same collection. For eyes, she went with the Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Eyeshadow Palette (Buy It, $58, sephora.com) and Venus in Fleurs Luxe Eyeshadow Palette (Buy It, $58, sephora.com) along with some dramatic falsies from Tatti Lashes (Buy It, $11, tattilashes.com). (Related: Cardi B Tried Ballet for the First Time and Documented the Entire Process)
Suffice to say that everything about the "Wild Side" video is perfection including the singers' hair, makeup, and nails. If you're inspired to channel some of the looks, you can start by studying the above IG posts.