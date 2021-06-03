The Viral Detoxifying Mask That’s Taken Over TikTok Is Finally Back In Stock

Browsing the app, you'll find a seemingly endless supply of close-up shots featuring the mask's signature rosy hue tackling the pores of users from all over the world, from Ukraine to Turkey to France and, of course, the U.S. Not only is it gratifying AF to watch the mask change shades and harden within a matter of minutes, the big reveal of glowy, ethereal skin that's smooth to the touch definitely lends to its buzzy status on TikTok and beyond. Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla) has been singing the Instant Detox Mask's praises for four years, and her recent video has given the Caudalíe creation even more attention, garnering close to 3 million likes and 10,000 comments in under three months.