Whitney Port, Mandy Moore, and Jenna Dewan Can't Get Enough of This Clean Beauty Brand
Over the weekend, Whitney Port blessed fans everywhere with yet another look into her coveted beauty routine. While she's already broken down her no-heat hair process, shared her fave razor for removing facial peach fuzz, and revealed her go-to cleanser, The Hills star most recently detailed the products she used for creating a flawless (shine-free!) summer look. Standing out in Port's line-up? A mascara from the buzzy clean beauty brand, Merit Beauty.
In a sun-drenched selfie posted to Instagram Stories, Port listed Merit's Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara (Buy It, $26, meritbeauty.com) as a key player in her natural look. Featuring a list of clean, vegan ingredients, this Port-approved mascara calls upon fatty acids and olive oil to condition lashes and vitamin B5 to add shine. The unique tubing formula lifts and lengthens every lash, including those teeny tiny ones on the ends and corners - all while promising "no smudging. Ever." And when you're ready to get into bed and bid adieu to your long, smudge-free lashes, a little bit of warm water and cleanser pulls it all right off. (BTW, Whitney Port recently started a loungewear brand after using clothes to deal with her own grief.)
Port joins a long list of Hollywood-ers who've been loving on the clean beauty brand. Mandy Moore, for example, has developed an affinity for Merit's minimalist makeup since welcoming her son, August Harrison Goldsmith, in February. On an Instagram Story in March, Moore gushed about discovering (and loving) the brand's products while pregnant and breastfeeding: "Bought some @merit goodies and loving them so far. The brow pomade and mascara are 💯."
Then there's Jenna Dewan, who's also raved about Merit's Day Glow Highlighting Balm (Buy It, $30, sephora.com) on her Instagram stories, writing "👏👏👏 all I hear is everyone raving about this Merit highlighter." And she's not wrong - Sephora shoppers can't stop praising the product for being, in one reviewer's words, "absolutely weightless and blend[ing] into your skin as if it was air." Meanwhile, another pleased purchaser calls it their "favorite highlighter," explaining that "It gives you a really healthy, natural, dewy look. It glides on easy and feels really light and moisturizing."
The translucent highlighting balm (which, btw, is sold out on Merit's site) illuminates skin with a flower-petal sheen, which is what makes it unique out of all the highlighters on the market. Designed for daytime use, the balm moisturizes skin while it's worn thanks to the plant-based squalane in the formula. Olive fruit oil and vitamin E further nourish the skin and provide antioxidants (which fight free radicals that can cause premature aging). (Related: Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Chock-Full Of Essential Oil Hacks)
And last but certainly not least is Nicole Richie, who's pronounced her love for Merit several times (seriously, just look at this Instagram post!). She's also gone as far as to say the Day Glow Highlighting Balm makes her "look alive" during an Instagram Live with Merit's founder. After applying the product onto the high points of her cheekbones, she exclaims, "Ooh! I'm into myself, this highlighter makes me look alive."
TL;DR - whether you're looking for a new fabulous mascara (uh, same) or just love trying clean beauty brands, you'll probably want to take a few pointers from Port, Richie, Dewan, and Moore and buy all the Merit you can get your hands on.