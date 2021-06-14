In a sun-drenched selfie posted to Instagram Stories, Port listed Merit's Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara (Buy It, $26, meritbeauty.com) as a key player in her natural look. Featuring a list of clean, vegan ingredients, this Port-approved mascara calls upon fatty acids and olive oil to condition lashes and vitamin B5 to add shine. The unique tubing formula lifts and lengthens every lash, including those teeny tiny ones on the ends and corners - all while promising "no smudging. Ever." And when you're ready to get into bed and bid adieu to your long, smudge-free lashes, a little bit of warm water and cleanser pulls it all right off. (BTW, Whitney Port recently started a loungewear brand after using clothes to deal with her own grief.)