Celebs Have Made These '90s Hairstyles Cool Again — Here's How to Wear Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Yes, the styles you rocked in middle school are back in style. Here, experts share how to give yourself the '90s hair treatment.

As you get back into the social hustle, you're probably looking to ramp up your beauty efforts. Trending big among celebs: the bold styles of the '90s. Here, pro hairstylists break down how to create their go-to, sporty '90s hair looks, which are perfect for festive nights or busy-day action.

Kendall Jenner's Bubble Pony

Kendall-Jenner-2016 MTV Movie Awards - Red Carpet - GettyImages-520068088 Credit: Getty Images

"Kendall Jenner is super glam here, but '90s hairstyles really lend themselves to a casual vibe," says Nunzio Saviano, a hairstylist in New York and a Shape Brain Trust member. Add one or two bubbles for a workout look: Create a ponytail, secure, then place a new hair tie every few inches, gently sliding each band up a bit to form a "bubble," says Saviano. (Related: 8 Protective Hairstyles That Can Withstand Even the Toughest Workout)

Yara Shahidi's Buns

Yara-Shahidi-GettyImages-1013663668-Premiere Of Focus Features' "BlacKkKlansman" Credit: Getty Images

"Hairstyles of the '90s were more playful than we've seen in the last several years," says Ryan Trygstad, a hairstylist in New York. Take this Spice Girls–esque throw-back, which works well on all hair types. Start with a flexible gel to make hair pliable, then grab small sections and secure with elastics. There are no rules for sectioning — make as few or as many as you like. Maybe try a zigzag part. Then twist each section, wrap into a bun, and hold with another elastic to complete the '90s hair look, says Trygstad.

Saoirse Ronan's Accessories

Saoirse-Ronan-GettyImages-1205212663-92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images

"This decade was all about being expressive and unique with your style," says Trygstad. And '90s hair accessories, from plastic claws (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) and butterflies (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) to fancy gem pins (Buy It, $10, etsy.com), do just that. They're also the ideal pairing for your post-summer bangs and layers as they enter the grow-out phase, and they're great at making the athleisure we love look more dressed up.

Dua Lipa's Panels

Dua-Lipa-GettyImages-1202235215-62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images