Amazon Customers Swear CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Is Unbeatable
A nighttime moisturizer might not be the most exciting skin-care purchase, but it can have a major impact on the state of your skin. Moisture can more easily enter (and exit, FWIW) your skin overnight when your skin barrier becomes more permeable, so applying a product that helps seal in H2O before you go to sleep is key.
If you want to choose a p.m. moisturizer wisely without sifting through thousands of options, you can always reference the bestselling moisturizers on Amazon for an overview of what's managed to impress the masses. And one of the current bestselling moisturizers, CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion (Buy It, $13, amazon.com), checks a lot of boxes: It costs less than $15, boasts 4.7 stars from more than 16,000 reviewers, and contains derm-favorite ingredients.
Beyond those perks, the CeraVe daily moisturizing lotion is intended for all skin types. It's suited to acne-prone skin since it's lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, according to the brand. (Read: It's less likely to clog your pores and contribute to acne.) That's not to say that the formula won't be moisturizing enough for those with dry skin, though. The CeraVe nighttime moisturizer contains glycerin and hyaluronic acid, ingredients that draw moisture to the surface of the skin, as well as cholesterol and three different ceramides, all of which can help patch up your skin barrier to prevent moisture from escaping. The formula also contains niacinamide, a jack-of-all-trades ingredient that fades discoloration, reduces irritation, and boosts your skin's natural ceramide production. The product is fragrance-free, a plus if you're sensitive to common ingredients added for scent.
The combo works wonders, judging by CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion reviews on Amazon. A common thread among fans is the assertion that the moisturizer lives up to its "lightweight" claim, sinking into the skin rather than leaving a thick, greasy layer. Some people even report using it as their morning moisturizer under makeup. "I've done a lot of research to learn what my 55-year-old skin needs for anti-aging and this is a GREAT moisturizer!" one reviewer wrote. "It has excellent ingredients and holds its own against even very expensive moisturizers. It works beautifully under makeup, it's not greasy and soaks in really well." Likewise, another noted that they use it "even during the day" on their sensitive skin. "I have spent fortunes on expensive night creams to learn that you do not need to spend a fortune to have the same, if not better, benefits and results for far less money," they added.
Buy It: CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion, $13, amazon.com
People who've labeled their skin as acne-prone have been praising the moisturizer, including one reviewer who credited it with helping to improve their skin after a months-long breakout spell. "I was scared to get this, expecting my skin to flare up again, but man, was I wrong," they wrote. "Within a week, my acne-covered skin was almost unnoticeable. My abused skin felt nourished and so, so soft."
There are a lot of nighttime moisturizer options out there, so you don't have to choose blindly from products with a few mixed reviews. CeraVe's take is one option that's appealed to thousands of Amazon reviewers with a range of skin types, so you can feel confident in your purchase.