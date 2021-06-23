The combo works wonders, judging by CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion reviews on Amazon. A common thread among fans is the assertion that the moisturizer lives up to its "lightweight" claim, sinking into the skin rather than leaving a thick, greasy layer. Some people even report using it as their morning moisturizer under makeup. "I've done a lot of research to learn what my 55-year-old skin needs for anti-aging and this is a GREAT moisturizer!" one reviewer wrote. "It has excellent ingredients and holds its own against even very expensive moisturizers. It works beautifully under makeup, it's not greasy and soaks in really well." Likewise, another noted that they use it "even during the day" on their sensitive skin. "I have spent fortunes on expensive night creams to learn that you do not need to spend a fortune to have the same, if not better, benefits and results for far less money," they added.