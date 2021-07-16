This $16 Body Wash Gets Rid of Acne, Ingrown Hairs, and Bumps In Mere Days, According to Reviewers

There is a caveat: If you want to see real results from this kind of product, you have to use it differently than you would any other body wash. Instead of lathering it up and letting your shower head immediately wash it away, you should let it sit on your skin for five minutes before rinsing it off, Dr. Shirazi says. And if your acne persists, she adds that you might find better results from a spray treatment, like Replenix's Acne Solutions Gly/Sal Body Spray (Buy It, $26, amazon.com) — which has a higher concentration of salicylic acid than the CeraVe Wash — since leave-on products are more effective than those that wash off. (Related: The Best Body Acne Treatments to Fight Blemishes from Head to Toe)