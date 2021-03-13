It's not just Amazon. The vitamin c serum from CeraVe has been receiving lots of love on TikTok, with dermatologists on the app shouting it out as a great affordable option. It also received praise from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she dropped her skin-care routine on Twitter. "I've actually been trying some new drugstore items in my skincare," she tweeted. "The Cerave Vit C serum is legit! I tried a fancier one before that but it turned orange too fast." (Color change is a sign that the vitamin C in a product has oxidized and will no longer benefit your skin.)