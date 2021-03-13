Since there are literally tens of thousands of skin-care products on Amazon, you could probably spend hours choosing between vitamin C serums alone. But if you were to actually compare every option based on product descriptions and reviews, there's a good chance you'd ultimately favor one serum in particular. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid (Buy It, $19, amazon.com) has emerged as a customer favorite on the site. (Related: The Best Vitamin C Skin-Care Products for Brighter, Younger-Looking Skin)
At this point, the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum is one of the top 10 bestselling face serums on Amazon, alongside other favorites including TruSkin Vitamin C Serum (Buy It, $20, amazon.com) and L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Buy It, $18, amazon.com). The Cerave serum has earned an impressive 4.5 stars based on over 12,000 ratings.
So what's in it? Obviously, its star ingredient is vitamin C, a favorite among skin-care enthusiasts since it's a triple threat: Vitamin C can help neutralize damaging UV rays that can contribute to aging, it can help fade discoloration, and it can potentially aid in collagen production. Alongside vitamin C, the Cerave Vitamin C Serum also contains hyaluronic acid, cholesterol, and ceramides, which are all ingredients that promote proper skin barrier function. (Your skin barrier helps keep moisture in and harmful substances out, and a poorly functioning barrier can lead to redness, irritation, and dry patches.)
All that adds up to an effective skin-care find, judging by Cerave Vitamin C Serum reviews on Amazon. "On the first application, I couldn't believe the instant change in the appearance of my 50+ facial skin, and the silky smooth texture," one person wrote. "Minimized pores and fine lines. My skin looked fresh and supple. I was really WOWWED!" (Related: This Doctor's DIY Experiment Will Have You Speed-Buying Her Vitamin C Serum Pick)
Another reviewer shared before and after photos to show the product's effect on their hyperpigmentation. "I'm someone who has facial psoriasis/eczema and I'm always wary about adding anything new to my facial routine," they wrote. "But I took a leap of faith considering CeraVe is so gentle on the skin. I'm so glad I did. I'll be buying this for the rest of time."(Related: Amazon Customers Say This CeraVe Retinol Serum Completely Changed Their Skin)
It's not just Amazon. The vitamin c serum from CeraVe has been receiving lots of love on TikTok, with dermatologists on the app shouting it out as a great affordable option. It also received praise from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she dropped her skin-care routine on Twitter. "I've actually been trying some new drugstore items in my skincare," she tweeted. "The Cerave Vit C serum is legit! I tried a fancier one before that but it turned orange too fast." (Color change is a sign that the vitamin C in a product has oxidized and will no longer benefit your skin.)
With so many skin-care products listed on Amazon, there are sure to be many hidden gems that have yet to take off. But if you'd rather treat your skin with products that have already impressed tens of thousands of customers, CeraVe's vitamin C serum is a safe bet.