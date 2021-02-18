Chrissy Teigen Wore This $3 Eye Mask During a Luxurious Self-Care Day

If you do a fun eye mask and don't share a selfie, did you really do a fun eye mask? Chrissy Teigen knows all too well the rules of mask selfies, and her latest post features a picture-perfect $3 under-eye mask that does way more than just look cute on the 'gram.
Teigen snapped a selfie during an afternoon of self-care, sharing in her caption that she'd spent a "dream day" at Flamingo Estate, a spa-like oasis nestled above the hills of Los Angeles.
While her surroundings were definitely luxe, the Cravings queen donned a super affordable eye mask in her selfie: the Bliss Eye Got This Under-Eye Mask (Buy It, $3, walmart.com).
Of course, the mask's holographic foil star print looks fabulous in selfies, but it's also packed with powerhouse ingredients to soothe, smooth, and moisturize the delicate skin beneath your eyes. Sodium hyaluronate, a salt derived from hyaluronic acid, helps hydrate and restore brightness to even the driest and dullest skin, while acetyl hexapeptide-8 works to visibly reduce lines and puffiness after those late-night Netflix marathons. The eye mask is also cruelty-free, vegan, and free of irritants like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, making it an all-star pick for sensitive skin types. (Related: Could Your Sensitive Skin Actually Be ~Sensitized~ Skin?)
Much like Teigen, shoppers are all about using these eye masks during self-care sessions. "These eye masks work," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have a weekly spa night, and I used these, and my skin looked brighter, my eyes looked more awake. I like these, and they're cute to boot." (Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is a fan of the eye mask, too.)
Another shopper was equally enthusiastic, calling it the "best eye mask ever." adding, "It's a deep moisture which locked into my under eyes in the morning. They were really puffy and after 20 mins I could see such a huge difference. I love this product so much and the aesthetic as well. Love everything about stars!!! Yeah to no more dark circles in style." (Related: People Are Drawing On Dark Under-Eye Circles Because of This TikTok Trend)
And if one of your pet peeves with eye masks is their tendency to slip down your face as soon as you apply them, reviewers say you won't have to worry about that with this mask. "Love this eye mask! Adheres very well, without much slipping.. and it really does work," wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. "I use them usually after I didn't get much sleep, and my eyes are much brighter and less puffy afterward. Highly recommend!"
Looking for more ways to up your self-care and skin-care game? Here are the best under-eye masks to brighten, de-puff, and zap wrinkles.