In today's episode of Celebrities Making Me Want to Buy Things, Chrissy Teigen has shared her favorite face oil while making it sound like the best beauty product on earth.
Teigen recently shared videos to her Instagram Story of herself running through her nighttime beauty routine while John Legend periodically belted out Happy Xmas (War Is Over). First, Teigen removed her makeup with Eyeko Mascara Off Wipes (Buy It, $9, ulta.com), waterproof-mascara-melting wipes that she considers her "favorite makeup remover." (Related: The Skin-Care Products Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share with Each Other "All the Time")
Once she was makeup-free, Teigen whipped out a mini vial containing a gold-colored oil. She explained that she first received the unmarked product from makeup artist Nova Kaplan, and upon trying it, she found out the mystery oil inside was incredible. "[Kaplan] said it was amazing," Teigen recounted. "She gave it to me and I used it, and when I tell you my life changed, it did."
Mind you, Teigen says she's tried her fair share of face oils. "I have so many face oils, so I didn't really believe it," she continued in the video. "When I tell you I woke up and my skin was plump and supple and even, it was like magic. Magic." (Related: Celebrities Can't Stop Raving About This Algae Face Oil)
Lucky for anyone else who wants to wake up to plump, supple, even skin, Teigen eventually found out what was in that vial, and now she's spreading the word. The oil is Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, a pure dried plum seed oil that now holds an important place in Teigen's skin-care routine. "If I'm not wearing makeup, I just put it on and let my face soak it up," she said in her IG Story. "All over. It is so nice. Anyway, I wanted to share because it changed me. It's holy. It is amazing."
It may be made purely from dried plums, but this stuff is not your grandma's prune juice. The cold-pressed oil is made from the pits of organic dried plums grown on a farm in California. (Repurposed byproducts, FTW!) Studies suggest prune seed oil has powerful antioxidant effects. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals that can damage the skin's collagen and contribute to hyperpigmentation. Plus, thanks to its moisturizing properties, plum seed oil is commonly used in skin-care formulas for dry or mature skin, and it doesn't tend to leave behind a greasy residue. But Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil is the way to go if you want to slather it on straight-up. Based on Teigen's enthusiasm, that's not a bad idea.
Since Teigen shouted out Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, it quickly sold out almost everywhere. If you aren't fast enough to get your hands on one, you can try a similar option from Amazon. Liquid Gold Plum Kernel Oil Pure & Organic (Buy It, $19, amazon.com) is another pure, cold-pressed plum oil. On the other hand, if you're not set on pure plum seed oil, Loli Plum Elixir (Buy It, $68, grove.co) combines the ingredient with pomegranate seed, tea seed, and buckthorn fruit oils. (Related: How to Find the Perfect Face Oil for Your Skin)
Long story short, if you think plums are nothing more than a healthy snack, Chrissy Teigen has made it clear that's not the case. The fruit's oil has been the secret to her glow all along.