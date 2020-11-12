Lucky for anyone else who wants to wake up to plump, supple, even skin, Teigen eventually found out what was in that vial, and now she's spreading the word. The oil is Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, a pure dried plum seed oil that now holds an important place in Teigen's skin-care routine. "If I'm not wearing makeup, I just put it on and let my face soak it up," she said in her IG Story. "All over. It is so nice. Anyway, I wanted to share because it changed me. It's holy. It is amazing."