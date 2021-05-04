Chrissy Teigen and Yara Shahidi Both Rely On This Insta-Famous Brand for Busting Breakouts

And if Teigen and Shahidi's seal of approval is not enough to sell you on the skin-care brand, take a look at Amazon, where the company's ZitSticka Killa Kit and Goo Getter both have nearly five stars. More than 2,300 ratings and reviews from happy buyers on Amazon alone are lovin' the Killa patches. "This product is literally a godsend!" shared one five-star shopper. Another wrote, "I've used them on cyst pimples and have cleared up within the day. I've used them on recurring pimples and works right away. I've even used them on whiteheads and blackheads and have drawn them out within hours. I definitely recommend this. The pricing is a little bit high but for its magic I will definitely spend it." (And while you're at it, read more about how pimple patches actually help get rid of zits.)