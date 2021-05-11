An oil cleanser can be especially helpful if you have dry or sensitive skin since it's generally less likely to strip skin of its natural oils than water-based cleansers, says Dr. King. Oil cleansers are one way to give your skin fatty acids, which are key to help lock in moisture. For those who want to get the most from fatty acids in their skin care, Dr. King generally suggests looking for oils that are rich in omega-6 fatty acids, in particular. "Oleic acid, or omega-9 fatty acid, is naturally found in human sebum," says Dr. King. "Our sebaceous glands create it to coat the skin, providing moisture and a protective barrier. But oleic acid can be disruptive to skin barrier function." Linoleic acid, aka omega-6 fatty acid, on the other hand is a fatty acid your body needs but isn't able to produce on its own, explains Dr. King. "Linoleic acid helps to support and repair the skin barrier, increasing skin's moisture and increasing elasticity and softness," she says.