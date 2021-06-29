Cocokind Launched Two New Serums Your Skin Will Appreciate
There's no time like the present to add a serum step to your skin-care routine, and Cocokind just launched two enticing options. The brand just debuted ceramide and anti-acne serums for those who want to bless their skin with a targeted treatment. (Related: What Does Serum Do, Exactly?)
First up, the Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum (Buy It, $20, cocokind.com) contains five different ceramides, aka naturally-occuring fats in your skin that serve to reinforce your skin barrier, preventing water loss. The serum also contains caprooyl phytosphingosine and caprooyl sphingosine, which are both ceramide precursors, meaning they allow skin to naturally produce more ceramides. Squalane and cholesterol pile on additional moisturizing benefits. Long story short, the Ceramide Barrier Serum calls on ingredients known to aid the skin barrier in locking moisture in (and keeping irritants out).
The brand also launched the Cocokind Probiotic Acne Serum (Buy It, $18, cocokind.com), a formula that fights acne while promoting a healthy skin microbiome. (Your skin's microbiome is home to microorganisms, and keeping it healthy may help you prevent skin conditions such as acne and rosacea.) To combat acne, the serum is two percent salicylic acid, a tried-and-true ingredient known for its ability to travel deep within your pores to dislodge gunk, preventing breakouts. The serum also contains lactobacillus ferment, a probiotic ingredient created from fermentation of lactobacillus bacteria that might help promote a healthy skin microbiome. (Related: Should You Be Using Probiotic Skin-Care Products?)
As with Cocokind's other products, both serums' packaging includes loads of info beyond the requisite ingredient list. Rather than just labeling its products a "sustainable" without additional context, Cocokind lists "sustainability facts" on its packaging and online. The brand spells out the total carbon emissions associated with one unit of the product from pre-production through its disposal (2 grams carbon dioxide equivalent for the ceramide serum and 1.9 grams for the acne serum). Also included: where the products are manufactured — both of the serums are created in Vermont, FYI — what each component of the packaging is made of, and how to dispose of it.
Also listed on Cocokind's packaging are breakdowns of the ingredients, their concentrations within the formula, and the function that each one serves. For example, the acne serum lists its hero ingredients (the salicylic acid and lactobacillus ferment) as making up two percent of the formula; aloe leaf juice, which acts as a carrier, makes up 80 percent; humectants such as glycerin make up 13 percent, and stabilizers, pH adjusters preservatives exfoliating agents, emulsifiers, and occlusive are all listed with their respective concentrations of one percent or less. (Related: Asian-Owned Beauty Brands That Should Definitely Be On Your Radar)
Suffice it to say if you want to try out a new serum and you want to know exactly what you're signing up for, you have two new contenders from Cocokind.