As with Cocokind's other products, both serums' packaging includes loads of info beyond the requisite ingredient list. Rather than just labeling its products a "sustainable" without additional context, Cocokind lists "sustainability facts" on its packaging and online. The brand spells out the total carbon emissions associated with one unit of the product from pre-production through its disposal (2 grams carbon dioxide equivalent for the ceramide serum and 1.9 grams for the acne serum). Also included: where the products are manufactured — both of the serums are created in Vermont, FYI — what each component of the packaging is made of, and how to dispose of it.