This Smart Electric Toothbrush Helped Me Break My Bad Brushing Habits for Good

Designed with smart sensors that map out your mouth to determine which spots need more attention, the bluetooth-powered toothbrush connects to the Hum app, which provides customized insights on your brushing habits. It tracks information on how often and how long you brush, along with which areas you spend the most time on (and which ones you might be neglecting), so you know exactly how to improve. Choose between freestyle mode — where you brush on your own and connect with the app later to learn how you did — or guided brushing, where the app alerts you in real time via a pop-up message on your phone if you're using the wrong angle or missing a spot.