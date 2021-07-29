This TikTok-Approved Hair Tool Gave Me the Best Blowout of My Life — and It's Just $30

Let's be clear: Hot rollers are absolutely not a new concept. I'd just never thought to consider them. Instead, I had always styled my hair with the curling irons and straighteners that were the norm. But then TikTok showed me the results that rollers can deliver, with seemingly little effort required. In a video that has nearly 300,000 views, TikTok user Erin Dugan Jurchak demonstrated how she used hot rollers to get a perfectly swoop-y blowout, in just 30 minutes And in another video that has 340,000 views, user @agatherenou showed how the rollers help to make layered hair look extra-bouncy. With a price of just $30, these hot rollers seemed almost too good to be true — but I had to try them for myself to truly determine that. (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)