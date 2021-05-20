This $9 Cuticle Oil Is a ‘Miracle’ for Weak Nails, According to 65,000 Amazon Shoppers

Reviewers are impressed by how much of a change they've seen in their nails since using Cuccio's cuticle oil. "I have been a chronic nail and cuticle biter for over 30 years. I have tried many tactics to stop," wrote one. "I am so happy I took a chance and tried this oil. It has a pleasant subtle smell, is not greasy or oily once applied and has seriously changed my life! It absorbs quickly into my cuticles and I have not had any more raggedy dry edges begging to be bit since I've begun using this product." (Related: The Best Nail Strengtheners for Brittle, Weak Nails, According to Experts)