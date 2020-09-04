I Tried the Curly Girl Method and It Totally Transformed My Hair

One of the biggest lessons I learned when researching the Curly Girl Method was that I shouldn’t comb or brush my hair out after getting out of the shower. This was tugging on my hair, ruining my curl pattern, and causing damage. Instead, the method recommends combing bigger knots with your fingers. (More here: Should You Every Really Brush Your Hair?) Since my hair gets especially tangly while I’m shampooing, I tend to comb my hair out during the conditioning step to get it really smooth. I use the Wet Brush Shower Flex Hair Brush (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) when my hair is saturated with conditioner to give it as much slip as possible. I love this brush because the bristles are super flexible, so they move through my knots without getting stuck and pulling on my hair. Then, once I’m out of the shower, I only comb through my hair with my fingers if there are any leftover knots. Otherwise, I try not to touch it at all.